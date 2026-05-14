Trump aide 'trampled' during Xi meeting, Chinese officials cause new Secret Service drama

President Donald Trump’s high-profile summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping descended into multiple behind-the-scenes confrontations Thursday. The New York Post cited sources to report that tempers were high, especially after a White House aide was ‘trampled’ before a press conference.

Trump and Xi Jinping's summit was chaotic behind the scenes

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The publication noted that the aide was allegedly knocked down by Chinese media members. Only hours later, Secret Service agents being denied access to secure locations and American reporters were blocked from joining the presidential motorcade.

Read More: Why did Donald Trump call a female reporter a ‘dumb person’? Details as White House clash goes viral

White House aide injured during media scramble

One of the earliest clashes reportedly unfolded during Trump’s bilateral meeting with Xi, when a large group of Chinese journalists rushed into the room.

According to The Post, the crowd knocked over a White House advance staffer before stepping on her amid the chaotic scene. The aide was left bruised and shaken but did not suffer serious injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident reportedly sparked immediate outrage from members of the American delegation, who confronted Chinese officials over the aggressive behavior. Secret Service standoff delays temple visit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident reportedly sparked immediate outrage from members of the American delegation, who confronted Chinese officials over the aggressive behavior. Secret Service standoff delays temple visit {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another tense confrontation later erupted at Beijing’s Temple of Heaven after Chinese authorities allegedly refused to allow an armed Secret Service agent into a secured area accompanying the presidential press pool. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another tense confrontation later erupted at Beijing’s Temple of Heaven after Chinese authorities allegedly refused to allow an armed Secret Service agent into a secured area accompanying the presidential press pool. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chinese officials reportedly objected to the agent carrying a firearm, despite it being standard protocol for the protective detail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chinese officials reportedly objected to the agent carrying a firearm, despite it being standard protocol for the protective detail. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After roughly 30 minutes of arguments and delays, another Secret Service officer who had already been cleared was brought in to escort reporters while the original agent remained behind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After roughly 30 minutes of arguments and delays, another Secret Service officer who had already been cleared was brought in to escort reporters while the original agent remained behind. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump and Xi ultimately arrived late to the temple appearance following the extended dispute.

American reporters blocked from motorcade

Tensions reportedly escalated further after the temple tour concluded. Following a brief photo opportunity between Trump and Xi, American journalists were escorted into a holding room and prevented from immediately rejoining the presidential motorcade.

When reporters attempted to leave, Chinese officials allegedly blocked their exit. At one point amid repeated cries of ‘we have to go’, a White House official told Chinese personnel the Trump administration would never treat visiting Chinese media the same way under reversed circumstances.

Finally, with Trump already seated in the convoy waiting for the press contingent, a White House aide reportedly declared: “We are going.” American staffers and reporters then pushed past officials and rushed across the temple grounds toward the motorcade.

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Another group of Chinese personnel allegedly attempted to stop them by physically blocking their path, but the American contingent ultimately reached the convoy.

Strict controls placed on US press

American reporters, as per the report, faced restrictions on bathroom access, confiscation of water bottles and heavy supervision throughout the visit despite temperatures climbing above 80 degrees in Beijing.

The summit also unfolded under intense security conditions, with visible surveillance systems reportedly spread throughout the Chinese capital.

According to the report, Trump administration officials, staff members and journalists were advised to use burner phones and temporary email accounts during the two-day visit to protect against cyber threats.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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