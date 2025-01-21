Trump and Biden share a limo, netizens try to guess their car conversation

In a striking display of reconciliation, President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden put aside their past animosity as they shared a moment of unity ahead of the inauguration. Four years after Trump’s bitter snub at Biden during the traditional transfer of power, the two leaders came together for tea and a shared limousine ride to the Capitol. President-elect Donald J. Trump and President Joe Biden attend inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States takes place inside the Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Monday, January 20, 2025. It is the 60th U.S. presidential inauguration and the second non-consecutive inauguration of Trump as U.S. president. (Photo by Kenny Holston/The New York Times / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Trump and Biden share car ride in Limo

The Inauguration Day traditions have been restored as Biden prepares to leave the White House. Unlike the event that unfolded four years ago, when Trump refused to participate in any of the inauguration or pre-inauguration rituals due to the result of the 2020 presidential elections where Biden emerged victorious.

According to the rituals, Bidens sent an invite to Trump for a tea meeting at the White House before latter’s oath-taking ceremony takes place. The 82-year-ols extended the invitation despite being denied one four years ago when he was about to be sworn in as the president.

On Monday morning, Biden and the future president met and the former greeted the Trumps with “Welcome home.” The two then shared a stroll in Limo to teh Capitol for Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Despite the brief distance, the car ride was bound to be a tense one, given the acrimony between the two leaders during the election cycle.

Throughout the campaign, they exchanged sharp words, with Trump frequently labelling Biden a failure and questioning his fitness for office. On the other hand, Biden has repeatedly painted Trump as a threat to democracy, further deepening the divide between them. However, on this historic day, both men appeared to put their differences aside momentarily. Trump was also the first president to break the inauguration day traditions when he refused to welcome Bidens four years ago, as reported by The Independent.

Netizens react to the Trump and Biden's shared car ride

A user wrote on X, “What do you think President Trump is saying to Biden in their limo ride together? 'Driver, Follow The Pen to GITMO Please. I'd like to deliver this package personally.'” A second user wrote, “Joe Biden showed real class by riding in the limo with Trump for a peaceful transition of power. A true leader. Trump’s behaviour in 2020 was anything but. He should be ashamed.”

A third user wrote, “What do you think Trump and Biden talked about in the limo? ‘Hey Joe, you know, you forgot to pardon yourself’” Another user wrote, “To be a fly on the wall in the limo when Biden and Trump took the drive to the Capitol together. That conversation had to be very fascinating.”

A user wrote, “people yelling ‘what are you gonna talk about?’ to biden & trump getting in the limo. they’re obviously talking about tiktok guys, enough.”