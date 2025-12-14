Trump at Army-Navy game: Who is POTUS supporting? His one-line answer

President Donald Trump is set to attend the Army-Navy game on December 13, and ahead of reaching, he gave an answer about who he might be supporting. U.S. President Donald Trump looks on before departing for the Army/Navy football game in Baltimore, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 13, 2025. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz(REUTERS)

The Black Knights and Midshipmen take on each other in a staple of the college football calendar. The prize at hand is bragging rights for the next 12 months, as the players in the game will ultimately leave together with the mission of defending the US.

The Army-Navy game has seen the President of the US in attendance for much of its rivalry, which goes all the way back to Theodore Roosevelt in 1901. Trump had confirmed his presence during a Thanksgiving call with service members. When asked if he'd wager on the Army or the Navy, the president had said at the time “That's a terrible question. He'll get me in so much trouble. I'll be at the game,” as per USA Today.

Now, Trump has again replied to questions about who he might be supporting.

Who is Trump supporting at Army-Navy game? His answer

Trump posted that he was headed to the game, on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“Getting ready to land at Fort McHenry for my short drive to the Army-Navy Game,” he wrote. Then Trump added that everyone was asking him about who he was supporting, the army or the navy.

“My answer is: ‘You must be joking if you think I’m going to give you that answer!’,” the president quipped.

This is the sixth Army-Navy game Trump is attending as president or president-elect. He previously saw the 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2024 games. The 2025 game is in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ten US presidents have attended the Army-Navy game since 1901. Four of the last five presidents have been to the game at least once while they were in office. The only exception has been Joe Biden, who did the ceremonial pre-game coin toss in 2012, when he was Vice President, but didn't attend the game during his term in the Oval Office.