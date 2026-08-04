Trump backs Lindsey Graham's sister Darline for senate seat upon his death; Republican rivals challenge bid

US President Donald Trump's effort to help Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, win South Carolina's vacant Senate seat is facing resistance from Republican rivals and some voters. Lindsey Graham died on July 11 at the age of 71 due to a heart ailment. Following his death, South Carolina governor Henry McMaster appointed his sister, Darline Graham, to serve the remainder of his Senate term until January.

Sen. Darline Graham, R-S.C., speaks with voters following a Senate candidate stump event ahead of a special GOP primary to select a replacement for her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham. (AP )

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On Truth Social, Trump said it was an "honour" to welcome Darline Graham Nordone to the Oval Office and announced his endorsement for her candidacy in the Republican special primary scheduled for August 11.

"I asked Darline, for the Good of our Nation, to run for the US Senate in the Special Republican Primary on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. She accepted... Darline... has my Complete and Total Endorsement in the Special Election for US Senate in South Carolina," Trump wrote.

Trump described Graham as a "spectacular person" and praised her late brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, calling him "one of the greatest people and Senators" he had known.

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Republican rivals question endorsement

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{{^usCountry}} While Trump hailed her appointment as a fitting tribute to the late senator and backed her for a full six-year term, several Republicans have questioned whether she should automatically inherit the seat. They say voters should choose from a competitive field despite the president's endorsement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Trump hailed her appointment as a fitting tribute to the late senator and backed her for a full six-year term, several Republicans have questioned whether she should automatically inherit the seat. They say voters should choose from a competitive field despite the president's endorsement. {{/usCountry}}

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Republican Representative Nancy Mace, who is backing Representative Ralph Norman, said Trump's endorsement may not be enough to secure victory.

Senator Darline Graham Nordone, a Republican from South Carolina, during a business meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

"His candidate lost in the governor's race, and his candidate's going to lose in the Senate race," Mace said, as per Reuters. She added that conservative voters wanted "a tried and true conservative."

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She also said that while Trump's endorsement could help a candidate reach a runoff, “it doesn't get you to win”.

If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote in the August 11 primary, the top two candidates will face a runoff on August 25.

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Darline Graham leads polls

Despite the criticism, recent opinion polls have placed Darline Graham ahead of the field, AP reports. She has also received public support from prominent South Carolina Republicans, including Senator Tim Scott.

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Some Republican donors have questioned her political credentials, saying she has little public record to justify serving a full Senate term.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Darline Graham acknowledged that politics was never her ambition.

"That was Lindsey's life, not mine," she said. “But when they asked, it didn't take me long... I knew that I had to step up. I had to carry on his legacy.”

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9 candidates vie for Republican nomination

At least nine candidates are contesting the Republican nomination, including Representatives Ralph Norman and Russell Fry, former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford, businessman Mark Lynch and other Republican hopefuls.

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Some rivals have also questioned Darline Graham's eligibility to contest the primary, citing a state Republican Party rule requiring candidates to have voted in at least two of the previous three statewide Republican primaries.

Businessman Mark Lynch, who previously challenged Lindsey Graham in a Republican primary, criticised what he described as the "coronation" of Darline Graham.

"It's OK that they picked her to be the interim senator until January but not to run for office," Lynch said, as per Reuters.

Recent polls indicate Darline Graham holds a double-digit lead, while Norman, Russell Fry and Mark Sanford are competing for the second spot in a potential runoff, as per AP.