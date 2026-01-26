Trump ballroom update: Construction halted at White House amid lawsuit? Latest here

President Donald Trump's grand plan of constructing a ballroom after demolishing the White House East Wing hit a roadblock on Sunday after a lawsuit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation sought a pause to the project. The $400 million project, dubbed a 'gift' to Americans, has faced criticism for demolishing the East Wing - a historic part of the White House. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt displays a rendering for a new White House ballroom. (AFP)

Now, facing the threat of construction stopping at the project, Trump reacted with fury on social media, saying that it "should not be allowed to stop." The conflict has led many to wonder if the construction at the ballroom has been halted due to the lawsuit.

Let's discuss.

White House Ballroom Construction Halted? What We Know As of now, the National Trust for Historic Preservation has only filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. There has been no order from the judge about halting the construction of the White House ballroom.

However, the construction may be halted as the NTHP and the Trump administration are set to appear for a hearing on Thursday, January 29. Richard Leon, a US District Judge, is overseeing the case and is set to decide whether to issue a preliminary injunction stopping construction of the ballroom.

Trump Hits Out At National Trust Trump, in his Truth Social post on Sunday, criticized that National Trust for the lawsuit. He raised doubts about their sources of funding and questioned their right to challenge his plans for the White House ballroom.

The so-called ‘preservationists,’ who get their money from the most unusual of places, should not be allowed to stop this desperately needed addition to our GREAT White House, a place that a President has never needed permission to change or enhance, because of the special grounds on which it sits, no matter how big (and important!), that enhancement may be,” Trump wrote.

Notably, the plan for the 90,000-square-foot ballroom - costing over $400 million- was announced by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at a July 31 press conference. It is expected to host 650 seated guests when completed.