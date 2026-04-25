Trump calls Candace Owens 'vile person of the year' as Laura Loomer claims she fled to Italy

President Donald Trump has launched a new jab at the conservative commentator Candace Owens, calling her a “vile person of the year” in a sharply worded post.

President Trump labeled Candace Owens as a 'vile person of the year' amid claims from Laura Loomer regarding Owens' public absence and travels to Italy.(File Photos)

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The remarks come amid separate claims made by Laura Loomer about Owens’ recent absence from public platforms and unverified claims surrounding her travel to Italy.

Read more: Laura Loomer ripped for ‘God hates you’ post about Candace Owens: ‘How pathetic’

Feud intensifies as Laura Loomer claims Italy travel amid SPLC Fraud charges

On April 21, 2026, a federal grand jury in Alabama indicted the SPLC on eleven counts of bank fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and wire fraud. The group allegedly transferred over $3 million in donor payments to informants who occasionally intensified extremist activity, according to the prosecution.

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{{^usCountry}} The SPLC, however, claims the accusations are politically motivated and intends to challenge them in court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SPLC, however, claims the accusations are politically motivated and intends to challenge them in court. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump's post is followed by claims made by far-right activist Laura Loomer, who alleged that Owens and political commentator Nick Fuentes had both traveled to Italy around the same time, a day after “DOJ indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for fraud.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump's post is followed by claims made by far-right activist Laura Loomer, who alleged that Owens and political commentator Nick Fuentes had both traveled to Italy around the same time, a day after “DOJ indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for fraud.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In posts on X, Loomer claimed that Owens flew from North Carolina to Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport, citing an unnamed source. She also pointed to online images suggesting Fuentes was in Italy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In posts on X, Loomer claimed that Owens flew from North Carolina to Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport, citing an unnamed source. She also pointed to online images suggesting Fuentes was in Italy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A user on X wrote, “Ironic SPLC exposed by the DOJ and Candace and Fuentes both exile to Italy simultaneously! Let's not forget the Pope meeting with former Obama officials!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A user on X wrote, “Ironic SPLC exposed by the DOJ and Candace and Fuentes both exile to Italy simultaneously! Let's not forget the Pope meeting with former Obama officials!” {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Who is Andrew Simpson?Loomer's husband's name-drop in Candace Owens–Laura Loomer

Trump's Truth Social post and social media reaction

In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Owens’ “stock, which was never very high, has fallen a long way.” He added that her comments targeting France’s First Lady were “despicable.” He further described her as an “extremely Low IQ individual,” while also noting his criticism was made “without verification.”

Trump has also shared a headshot of Candace Owens without makeup and with a bandana on her head. The picture is placed on a TIME Magazine cover kitsch with the title “Vile Person of the Year.”

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Owens's headshot is surrounded by phrases like “Candace Owens Lies Lies Lies ” and “Uses Rich White Men.” The cover also says, “0% fact check ratio on all credible fact-checking sites” and “Protects sex offenders!”

A user on X referred to Trump's criticism of Owens about her claims of Brigitte Macron being a man and wrote, "Candace Owens @RealCandaceO with no makeup & filters! ✅Plot twist : It seems as though Candace is the "man" she accuses Brigitte Macron of being!"

Another user suggested that Owens is a bully and wrote, “Bullies really should get Bullied more. I see nothing wrong with Bullies being made an Example of. Perhaps if they FELT How they make OTHERS FEEL WHEN THEY HARRASS THEM, they may Grow up a bit.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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