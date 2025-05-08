Trump confirms ‘full and comprehensive’ trade deal with the UK amid global tariffs

Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States has reached a trade agreement with the United Kingdom. In a series of Truth Social posts, the president confirmed that the deal between the two countries is a “full and comprehensive one.” US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Trump announces US-UK trade deal: ‘Very exciting day’

“The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come,” Trump wrote before noting the importance of the deal, citing good relations between the two countries.

“Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement. Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow!” he added.

While the details about the agreement the two countries reached are currently under wraps, Trump shared in a separate post that a meeting regarding the US-UK trade deal is due to take place at the White House today.

“This should be a very big and exciting day for the United States of America and the United Kingdom. Press Conference at The Oval Office, 10A.M. Thank you!” the commander-in-chief wrote on his social media platform.

This is a developing story, please look back for more updates.