Houston weather forecast: Baytown, Sugar Land, Pearland brace for storms, hail, and possible tornadoes today

Houston residents can expect more rain today with strong gusts of wind and possible hail. Wednesday's forecast for Baytown, Sugar Land, and Pearland indicate severe storms and possible tornadoes. Additionally, flood warnings have also been placed for Chambers, Liberty, and Walker counties, Click2houston reported. Houston weather forecast: Storm, hail, rainfall, possible tornadoes

Houston weather forecast: Severe storm, hail, rain, flood warnings, tornado watches

Severe weather is expected in Houston, with damaging winds, hailstones, and tornadoes, per the outlet. The flood threat includes cities south of I-10. Moreover, “shortwaves” - upper-level atmospheric disturbances - are also expected to pivot overhead through midday. However, they are likely to be weaker than Tuesday's, according to the Houston Chronicle.

While most tornado watches were in place till Tuesday, the risk of severe storms on Wednesday is largely confined to areas near and south of I-10. The outlet adds that “hail and brief gusty winds are possible in the strongest storms, which could be underway during the morning commute.”

Up to two inches of rainfall is expected from Galveston to Beaumont, with locally higher totals of up to 3 inches in areas closer to the Sabine River Valley. While the skies will remain mostly grey today, the chances of severe storms are expected to be lower by Thursday and Friday.

Residents can expect partly sunny skies after Thursday afternoon, following a possible pop-up shower or storm. As the low atmospheric pressure shifts to the east on Friday, southeast Texas will see low rainfall expectancy. Going forward to the weekend, the conditions are most likely to be perfect for Mother's Day festivities.

A sunny and cool Saturday with temperatures below 80 degrees will be followed by a warmer Sunday. The highs on Mother's Day will top the 80s, while lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s are expected on both days. Next week, residents are likely to experience warmer days.