Kentucky Derby 2025 weather forecast: Will rain cancel the 151st race? Are umbrellas allowed inside facility?

Rain may not be what racegoers hoped for at the 2025 Kentucky Derby, but it’s far from unusual. Of the 150 Derby Days since 1875, nearly half have seen rain at some point, and this year marks the 73rd time wet weather has made an appearance, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville. While the showers follow a soggy Kentucky Oaks Day, there’s some relief—NWS meteorologist Samantha Wilson confirmed that severe storms are not expected. Rain is anticipated for the 2025 Kentucky Derby on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)(AP)

Kentucky Derby 2025 weather forecast

According to the latest NWS forecast for the Kentucky Derby 2025, rain can be expected with a high temperature of 64 degrees throughout the day on Saturday. While rain may lead to some obstacles, it is expected to stop sometime in the late afternoon. Meteorologists are holding out the hope that this break in the rain overlaps with the post time of the Derby. They also hope that the temperature will drop to 60 degrees by the time of the race.

Wilson shared, “We're hopeful that this dry slot will be able to move into the region and push some of those showers out, but we're not expecting storms or anything severe,” as reported by Courier Journal.

Will the Kentucky Derby 2025 cancel the race if it rains?

Derby horses running in rain and mud is not an uncommon sight. According to the Churchill Downs website, the race will only be delayed or come to a halt in case of extreme weather conditions. The officials warned, “Weather, as with any outdoor event, is a wildcard at the Kentucky Derby! From sunshine and cloudless skies that bring sunburnt noses and tan lines to spring showers that make our world-famous tulips bloom, we've seen it all,” as reported by WHAS11.

Churchill Downs allows attendees to bring in umbrella inside the facility. However, one can wear or bring along ponchos to shield their Derby outfits from rain.