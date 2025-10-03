Trump considers $1,000 to $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans funded by tariff revenue

US President Donald Trump said he is considering sending Americans direct payments funded by tariff collections. Speaking on One America News in an interview aired on October 2, the US President said his team is “looking at something” and that revenue from higher tariffs on imported goods could be used both to pay down the national debt and to make a “distribution to the people, almost like a dividend.” Donald Trump has proposes new stimulus checks of up to $2,000 for Americans.(AP)

Trump floats idea of stimulus checks of up to $2,000 for Americans

He suggested the checks might range from $1,000 to $2,000 per person. The proposal echoes earlier ideas, such as Senator Josh Hawley’s American Worker Rebate Act, which also aims to channel tariff revenue to US households, according to Reuters.

Trump stated that his priority is paying down federal debt, but added that strong economic growth allows room for direct payments.

“But with growth, with the kind of growth we have now the debt is very little... You grow yourself out of that debt, it’s not a question of paying it. You grow yourself out,” he said. He added, “We’ll pay back debt, but we also might make a distribution to the people, almost like a dividend to the people of America.”

For now, he did not specify eligibility rules, a payment schedule, or which agency would handle disbursement.

Related proposals in Congress

Senator Josh Hawley’s plan proposes a minimum of $600 per adult and dependent, potentially reaching $2,400 for a family of four. Payments would rise if tariff revenue increases, as per Newsweek.

However, no legislation has been passed to authorize new checks, and some lawmakers have raised concerns about inflation and budget impact.

Analysts note that redirecting tariff revenue could increase consumer costs, since tariffs tend to raise prices of imported goods. Any new program would require congressional approval before implementation. Trump has not released further details about who would qualify or when payments might be sent.

FAQs

Has Congress approved these checks?

No. Congress has not passed a bill to authorize new payments under this proposal.

Who would be eligible for the payments?

Eligibility is not yet defined. Trump has not announced criteria, and Hawley’s bill ties payments to tariff revenue.

When could payments go out?

As of now, no timeline has been given. Even if approved, the process could take months to set up.