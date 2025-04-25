Menu Explore
Trump hangs ‘2028 hat’ portrait in White House amid third term speculation | Watch

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Apr 25, 2025 04:09 AM IST

Donald Trump displayed a 'Trump 2028' hat in the White House, suggesting plans for a third presidential bid.

President Donald Trump hung his viral “Trump 2028” hat's portrait on the White House wall, apparently alluding to a third presidential run. He showed it to several House officials and MAGA activist Laura Loomer.

US President Donald Trump displayed a 'Trump 2028' hat at the White House. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump displayed a 'Trump 2028' hat at the White House. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Notably, on Thursday, the “Trump 2028” hat ($50) and a “Trump 2028” T-shirt ($36), along with the other merch, were available on the website.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
