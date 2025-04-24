Official Trump Store now selling ‘Trump 2028’ hats — Third term run confirmed?
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 24, 2025 11:14 PM IST
The Official Trump Store, the retail website of The Trump Organization, has released the ‘Trump 2028’ hat, fueling speculation about whether President Donald Trump is hinting at a third-term run. Priced at $50, the hat is now available for purchase on the site.