Official Trump Store now selling ‘Trump 2028’ hats — Third term run confirmed?

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 24, 2025 11:14 PM IST

The Official Trump Store, the retail website of The Trump Organization, has released the ‘Trump 2028’ hat, fueling speculation about whether President Donald Trump is hinting at a third-term run. Priced at $50, the hat is now available for purchase on the site.

The Official Trump Store has released the ‘Trump 2028’ hat(AP and Official Trump Store)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Official Trump Store now selling ‘Trump 2028’ hats — Third term run confirmed?
