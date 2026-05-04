Trump health mystery: Top doctor rips White House for ‘lack of candor’ after POTUS dentist appointment in Florida

Following President Donald Trump's recent trip to a dentist in Florida, a cardiologist has criticized the White House for a “lack of candor” regarding POTUS' health.

President Trump's dental appointment raised eyebrows as Dr. Reiner criticized the White House for its transparency regarding Trump's health.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Trump was partaking in one of his usual golfing weekends when he abruptly departed from the golf course in Jupiter, Florida, shortly after 1 PM local time on Saturday. The White House informed the press pool that the 79-year-old POTUS had left for "a scheduled dental appointment at his local dentist in Florida."

However, this visit was not included in the Trump's public itinerary.

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Dr. Jonathan Reiner raises questions over Trump's health

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{{^usCountry}} Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who dedicated 30 years to serving as a cardiologist for the late Vice President Dick Cheney, promptly questioned the White House's assertion, noting that previous presidents have had their routine dental check-ups conducted right within the White House. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who dedicated 30 years to serving as a cardiologist for the late Vice President Dick Cheney, promptly questioned the White House's assertion, noting that previous presidents have had their routine dental check-ups conducted right within the White House. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The White House has had a dental operatory since the Hoover Admin. Routine dental exams can be done in the WH,” he stated in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The White House has had a dental operatory since the Hoover Admin. Routine dental exams can be done in the WH,” he stated in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr. Reiner further mentioned that former President Joe Biden utilized the dental operatory at the White House while he inquired about the reason for Trump's dental appointment being scheduled in Florida. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr. Reiner further mentioned that former President Joe Biden utilized the dental operatory at the White House while he inquired about the reason for Trump's dental appointment being scheduled in Florida. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There’s been such lack of candor about the health of the president that even a visit to the dentist raises questions,” he stated in a subsequent post. “The WH has a dental operatory (Pres Biden had a root canal there) so why a Sat morning visit in Florida? Maybe he just likes this dentist," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There’s been such lack of candor about the health of the president that even a visit to the dentist raises questions,” he stated in a subsequent post. “The WH has a dental operatory (Pres Biden had a root canal there) so why a Sat morning visit in Florida? Maybe he just likes this dentist," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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In recent months, Trump has regularly been spotted with severely swollen ankles and dark bruises on his right hand. The White House has repeatedly attempted to push back on speculation about the president's health.

Nancy Mace seeks prayers for Trump

On Sunday, Rep. Nancy Mace, a supporter of Trump, shared a notably brief post on X, calling on people to “pray” for the President following health concerns that emerged after Trump was swiftly taken away from a golf game on Saturday.

Mace wrote the message at 7 a.m. on Sunday, clearly saying, “pray for President Trump.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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