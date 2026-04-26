Trump health: POTUS' discolored hand triggers fresh questions after Florida appearance, ‘Looking worse than…’

A new photograph of President Donald Trump has triggered fresh speculation over his health after a visibly discolored patch on the back of his right hand appeared more pronounced during a media interaction in Florida. President Donald Trump was spotted wearing a thick layer of mismatched concealer on his right hand sparking speculations regarding health. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

As he left Florida on Saturday for the much-awaited White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., Trump, 79, was spotted wearing what appeared to be a thick layer of mismatched concealer on his right hand. The photo shows a concealed darkened area extending toward the fingers as Trump addressed reporters.

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The Florida photo goes viral as social media speculates Trump has previously been seen with heavy makeup on his hands during public events. Social media users started comparing prior photos of Trump's hands with the recently released photos. Some social media users claimed the mark looks bigger or more prominent than it has in the past.

A user on X wrote, “I’m no doctor, but when a hand is okay, you don’t put half a bottle of concealer onto it.”

Another user on X criticized Trump's foreign policy and wrote, “That hand looking worse than his foreign policy, both decaying in public but nobody wants to talk about it.”

Another user on X demands an honest answer from the president and wrote, “Not gonna speculate on the pics, but real leadership means being straight with the American people. Can we at least agree on that?”

The user further compares Trump with former president Joe Biden and wrote, “If Biden wasn’t transparent, that was wrong. So why is it suddenly okay when Trump does the exact same thing and hides stuff?”

The White House has frequently blamed Trump's high-dosage aspirin routine and frequent handshaking for the current photos of his hand bruising, but it has not released an official statement or response.