What time is the White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2026? All you need to know

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner returns this weekend, with the 2026 edition drawing attention not just for its timing, but also for President Donald Trump’s highly anticipated appearance. This year’s dinner is especially notable as President Donald Trump is set to attend for the first time as commander-in-chief. (Wikimedia Commons)

Often referred to as “Washington’s prom,” the dinner brings together politicians, journalists, and celebrities for an evening of speeches, media commentary, and entertainment.

What time does the White House Correspondents’ Dinner start? The 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner will be held on Saturday, April 25, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

According to Decider, live coverage begins at around 7:00 pm ET, featuring red carpet arrivals, interviews, and pre-show segments. The main dinner event is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm ET.

Viewers looking to catch the full experience, including celebrity arrivals and behind-the-scenes moments, are encouraged to tune in early.

Also Read: Was Trump rushed to hospital before White House correspondents dinner? Truth behind health concerns

How to watch the dinner live The event will air commercial-free on C-SPAN. It can also be streamed via:

C-SPAN.org

The C-SPAN Now app

C-SPAN Radio

C-SPAN’s YouTube channel

Trump to attend after years of absence This year’s dinner is especially notable as President Donald Trump is set to attend for the first time as commander-in-chief. He had previously boycotted the event during his presidency and skipped last year’s gathering.

“The White House Correspondents Association has asked me… to be the Honoree at this year’s Dinner,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that it would be his “Honor to accept their invitation.”