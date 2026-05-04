Trump health update: Amid new surgery speculation, insider says ‘pray for president’

A viral social media post on X has claimed that President Donald Trump is undergoing surgery have been swirling on the internet. The rumor gained traction after Nancy Mace posted “ Pray for President Trump” on X.

A viral post on X claims President Trump is undergoing surgery, fueled by Rep. Nancy Mace's message to pray for him. However, no truth is found to the statement.(Getty Images via AFP)

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This comes after, on Saturday, Trump, 79, made an unplanned visit to his dentist in Florida, sparking further rumors about his health.

The combination of these posts triggered a surge in speculation around Trump's surprise visit to the dentist. Many users are trying to verify Trump’s health status. However, no statement from Trump’s office, family, or verified government channels has confirmed any medical emergency or surgical procedure as of now.

Read more: Trump health update: Medical expert raises questions about dentist visit after Walter Reed claims

“Pray for President Trump”

Rep. Nancy Mace on Sunday morning posted a message on X and wrote, “Pray for President Trump.”

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{{^usCountry}} Her sudden post came after the news that Trump had left his Jupiter golf club in Florida for a dentist appointment. The White House stated that it was a "scheduled" meeting with a "local dentist," according to White House pool reporter Annie Linskey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her sudden post came after the news that Trump had left his Jupiter golf club in Florida for a dentist appointment. The White House stated that it was a "scheduled" meeting with a "local dentist," according to White House pool reporter Annie Linskey. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the hospital speculations and fiasco, some online users saw Mace's post as a sign of a serious condition even though it made no mention of surgery or any particular health issue. Her comment, however, does not validate any operation or medical condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the hospital speculations and fiasco, some online users saw Mace's post as a sign of a serious condition even though it made no mention of surgery or any particular health issue. Her comment, however, does not validate any operation or medical condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A user on X speculated foul play in Trump's dentist visit and wrote, “This morning, Rep. Nancy Mace posts errily & seemingly out of the blue to 'Pray for President Trump'. The plot thickens…" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A user on X speculated foul play in Trump's dentist visit and wrote, “This morning, Rep. Nancy Mace posts errily & seemingly out of the blue to 'Pray for President Trump'. The plot thickens…" {{/usCountry}}

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Multiple users on X posted allegations of Trump “undergoing a surgery.”

Read more: Trump health update: Photos with King Charles spark fresh concerns; ‘discoloration on left hand’

No truth to the claims

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Recent reporting from The Daily Beast did highlight an earlier “unusual medical visit” by Trump in Florida, prompting some speculation about his health. However, the report did not confirm any surgery or emergency procedure.

Grok on X also mentioned no credible news reports that confirm that the President is undergoing surgery. "Nancy Mace's ‘Pray for President Trump’ tweet from this morning doesn't mention surgery or any procedure; it's vague and likely refers to general health/political concerns amid ongoing speculation about his physicals. Pure rumor," Grok wrote.

Moreover, in recent news, Trump announced on the evening of May 3 the developments in the US-Iran war. According to Al Jazeera, Trump has declared that ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz will be escorted as a “humanitarian gesture.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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