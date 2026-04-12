Trump health update: 'Swollen ankles' and 'trouble walking' in new video spark concern; 'Look at the size'

President Donald Trump's health has once again become a topic of public discussion after a video circulated online showing him appearing to limp while descending the stairs of Air Force One in Miami, Florida. The 79-year-old president arrived in Miami on Saturday to attend UFC 327. Footage of him walking down the aircraft stairs prompted numerous social media users to comment on his gait and the visible swelling around his ankles.

Social media reactions

President Donald Trump's health has once again become a topic of public discussion.(AP)

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Journalist Aaron Rupar shared the video on X, writing, "Check out how swollen Trump's ankles are."

Several users echoed similar observations, with some suggesting possible links to heart, kidney, or neurological issues.

One person wrote, "His ankles are muffin-topping his shoes. Also, he's having trouble walking. Notice how his right foot turns out as he lands and his left does not. His gait is off which can be a residual effect from a stroke. It's caused by disrupted communication between the brain and the body."

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{{^usCountry}} Another added, "Look at the size of his ankles. That's end stage heart or kidney failure." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, "Look at the size of his ankles. That's end stage heart or kidney failure." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A third user commented, "He is in Stage 2 or Stage 3 congestive heart failure it is very very obvious." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third user commented, "He is in Stage 2 or Stage 3 congestive heart failure it is very very obvious." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another X user wrote, "That right ankle seems like its a lot stiffer & appears to be swollen the size of a baby elephant." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another X user wrote, "That right ankle seems like its a lot stiffer & appears to be swollen the size of a baby elephant." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another person added, "That's major heart disease." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another person added, "That's major heart disease." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, these are just social media theories. The White House has not issued a new statement on the latest video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, these are just social media theories. The White House has not issued a new statement on the latest video. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Strait of Hormuz blockade explained: What Trump's new US Navy move means for ships, cargo and Iran Previous official medical update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Strait of Hormuz blockade explained: What Trump's new US Navy move means for ships, cargo and Iran Previous official medical update {{/usCountry}}

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This is not the first time questions about Trump’s health have arisen. In July 2025, the White House released a medical note from physician Sean Barbabella addressing visible swelling in the president’s ankles.

According to the note, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) — a common and generally benign condition in which veins in the legs have difficulty returning blood to the heart. It is especially prevalent in people over 70.

The doctor described the condition as “benign and common” and emphasized that additional testing found:

No signs of heart failure No renal (kidney) impairment No evidence of systemic illness

The physician concluded that Trump was in “excellent health” overall.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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