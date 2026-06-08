Trump hit with diaper allegations as he faces ‘trouble standing’ to walk off during Kristen Welker interview

Speculations regarding Donald Trump wearing a diaper have emerged once more, as the US President faces harsh ridicule for his exit from an interview following a significant outburst.

Speculation about Donald Trump wearing a diaper resurfaces after he storms out of an NBC interview.

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The 79-year-old President, who is set to celebrate his 80th birthday this week, suddenly left an NBC News interview that was broadcast on Sunday after a confrontation with host Kristen Welker, who questioned him on various assertions. A widely circulated clip on X captured the moment Trump exited the interview.

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Trump and diaper accusations

Sharing the video footage of the interview, one X user wrote, “Trump has trouble standing up as he WALKS OUT of his interview with Kristen Welker.” Several observers have ascribed Trump's challenges with standing to his alleged "diaper".

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{{^usCountry}} "He was weighed down by his full diaper," one person said. "In Trump's defense, the weight of that full adult diaper probably threw his balance off," another responded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He was weighed down by his full diaper," one person said. "In Trump's defense, the weight of that full adult diaper probably threw his balance off," another responded. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Of course if you had a full diaper you would too. Saddddddd days!" a third user said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Of course if you had a full diaper you would too. Saddddddd days!" a third user said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "He had to walk that way because his diaper was so full it was practically overflowing," one more commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He had to walk that way because his diaper was so full it was practically overflowing," one more commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What happened during Trump interview? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What happened during Trump interview? {{/usCountry}}

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Trump lost his temper with Welker after asserting that both the ongoing primary elections in California and the 2020 presidential election were "rigged". When Welker highlighted the absence of evidence to support this claim, a heated exchange ensued between her and the President, with Trump becoming increasingly agitated.

After criticizing Welker for her interviewing methods, the President removed his microphone, stomped on it, and exited the room. "You’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN," he exclaimed.

“One-sided crooked networks,” Trump continued. “Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough.” He then touched Welker on the shoulder and said, "Thank you, darling. Have a good time."

Trump's diaper problems

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Trump has faced longstanding allegations regarding the use of diapers. This rumor originates from unfounded assertions made by Noel Casler, a former staff member of Celebrity Apprentice.

He characterized Trump's bowel control as "uncontrollable," stating: "He's worn diapers since probably the 90s, but I saw it first-hand in the 2000s on The Celebrity Apprentice in the late 2000s and we've have to stop the show and change him."

In April, the rumor gained traction again when the President was ridiculed for a noticeable bulge at the back of his suit trousers during a 60 Minutes interview. While Trump conversed with CBS's Norah O'Donnell after the shooting incident at the White House Correspondent's Dinner, onlookers observed something unusual.

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"Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper," singer Bill Madden stated in a post on X.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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