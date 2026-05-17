Trump insider Laura Loomer slams Thomas Massie over shock Cynthia West claims as Rep Randy Fine steps into fray

Donald Trump insider and far-right political activist Laura Loomer accused Thomas Massie this week of inappropriate conduct amid allegations made by a woman named Cynthia West.

Laura Loomer accused Thomas Massie of hiding sexual misconduct while criticizing Trump.(AP and REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a lengthy X thread, Loomer claimed that she had obtained “corroborating evidence” supporting West’s allegations that Massie pressured West into sexual acts, retaliated after rejection and later attempted to silence her with money and a nondisclosure agreement.

Loomer’s accusations come amid escalating hostilities between Massie and Trump allies, following Massie’s fallout with Trump regarding his comments related to Jeffrey Epstein conspiracies.

Read more: Laura Loomer ripped for ‘foul’ profanity-laden rant against Candace Owens

What did Cynthia West allege?

Social worker and Okaloosa County, Florida, school board candidate Cynthia West claimed she started seeing Massie a few months after his first wife of thirty years passed away in 2024.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She claimed that Massie then secured her employment in the office of Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind, a close ally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She claimed that Massie then secured her employment in the office of Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind, a close ally. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} West said that she never applied for the position and that she was fired soon after ending her romantic connection with Massie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} West said that she never applied for the position and that she was fired soon after ending her romantic connection with Massie. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} West stated in the interview that Massie initially reached out to her on social media in August 2024. West describes their connection as "very intense, very romantic" during the ensuing months, which included trips to South Africa and Savannah, Georgia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} West stated in the interview that Massie initially reached out to her on social media in August 2024. West describes their connection as "very intense, very romantic" during the ensuing months, which included trips to South Africa and Savannah, Georgia. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} West claimed that after Massie encouraged her to "engage in behavior" that she found uncomfortable and accused her of emotional abuse, she ended their relationship. West said that she was sacked by the Spartz office after only "six weeks" of employment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} West claimed that after Massie encouraged her to "engage in behavior" that she found uncomfortable and accused her of emotional abuse, she ended their relationship. West said that she was sacked by the Spartz office after only "six weeks" of employment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a video interview with Marcus Carey, a Kentucky lawyer who opposed Massie during the congressman's initial 2012 campaign, West first made the accusations on Tuesday.

Read more: Candace Owens-Laura Loomer feud intensifies over ‘harassment’ of Erika Kirk

Laura Loomer posts “receipts”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In her X thread, Loomer alleged that West stated in a sworn videotaped deposition that she and Massie traveled together to South Africa in late 2024 under the alias of a “political” trip.

Loomer also shared screenshots from an Instagram account that belongs to Kerry Welsh, who is identified by Loomer as a retired entrepreneur and former Reason Foundation board member. In the photo, Massie is seen in South Africa in November 2025, right after his alleged trip with Cyntia West as said in her deposition.

The screenshot of the Instagram photo caption from November 2025 read, “Enjoy your well-deserved honeymoon, Thomas Massie, and say hi to all our friends in Joburg & Cape Town!”

Another image from October 28, 2025, showed Massie posing beside Welsh at Red Rock Canyon near Las Vegas with a caption referring to him as “my Sassie houseguest.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Loomer argued the posts supported West’s timeline and claimed Massie later returned to South Africa for his honeymoon with another woman. “Through research, I found evidence that Massie gave multiple interviews while in South Africa in late November 2024, which aligns with West's timeline,” Loomer wrote.

Loomer added, “It appears that not only is Cynthia West telling the truth about the South Africa trip, but Massie found it to be so romantic, he returned to South Africa for his honeymoon with a different woman just one year later.”

According to Loomer, Welsh also attended the wedding.

She also alleged that after returning from the trip, West began working for Victoria Spartz before leaving the position months later.

“Was this Cynthia West’s consolation gift to keep Cynthia quiet? It sure seems that way,” Loomer wrote in the thread.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Randy Fine says Cynthia West approached him

In another X post made on May 16, Loomer shared an alleged statement from Representative Randy Fine claiming West approached him during the Florida Freedom Forum on August 2, 2025.

According to Loomer’s post, Fine said West described Massie as a “sexual creep” and claimed she had concerns about his alleged “ties to Iran.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fine told Loomer, “Cynthia West came up to me and told me that Massie is a total sexual creep, weirdo, and he had put her in a difficult personal situation. She told me he asked her to do things in their relationship that she felt were not appropriate. She said Massie also has direct ties to Iran.”

Loomer also shared an alleged photo pf West and Massie from when they were dating in 2024. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Loomer points to Massie's hypocrisy

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Loomer specifically accused Massie of hypocrisy, claiming the congressman criticized Trump over sexual misconduct allegations while allegedly hiding “sexual skeletons in his own closet.”

She wrote, “President Trump was right. Massie moves on from women very fast. It looks like the man who has been falsely accusing President Trump of sexual impropriety as it pertains to Jeffrey Epstein has some sexual skeletons in his own closet.”

Massie has repeatedly clashed with Trump over foreign policy, government spending and Israel-related legislation and Epstein. Trump, too, has criticized Massie publicly on multiple occasions.

Trump amplified West's accusations and the controversy Massie is embroiled in on May 16 by sharing Loomer's "receipts" in a Truth Social post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON