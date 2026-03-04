'Trump launched Ecuador war': POTUS slammed as military conducts joint ops against ‘designated terrorist organizations’

The post also quoted SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, saying “We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country.”

Sharing a video of the operations, they added “Together, we are taking decisive action to confront narco-terrorists who have long inflicted terror, violence, and corruption on citizens throughout the hemisphere.”

“On March 3, Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched operations against Designated Terrorist Organizations in Ecuador. The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism,” SOUTHCOM announced on X.

President Donald Trump was slammed online even as US Southern Command announced joint operations with Ecuador 's military forces, to target designated terrorist organizations there.

The videos showed a chopper take off, and appear to lock in on targets.

The action in Ecuador comes amid Trump's focus on South America, which has included sending troops to Venezuela to capture Nicolas Maduro, their president, and his wife. The two were flown back to the US to be indicted, in an unprecedented set of events.

Also Read | ‘Everything’s been knocked out': Trump says US doing 'very well' in Iran, shares ‘succession plan’ for Tehran

Currently, tensions are high elsewhere as the US is locked in conflict against Iran in the Middle East, with ally Israel.

The latest act of aggression has not gone down with many who were already left questioning as to why the US was getting involved in wars when Trump had promised the opposite when running for the second term.

Trump slammed for Ecuador actions Trump faced a lot of flak for the military action in Ecuador. “US EMPIRE JUST LAUNCHED ITS LATEST CLOWN WAR IN ECUADOR. Terror label slapped on locals overnight. Anything to keep us away from Epstein since Iran started to not work as a distraction,” one page claimed.

Another page, which claims to be a group of Republicans against Trump, wrote “On March 3, Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched operations against designated terrorist organizations in Ecuador, U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said.”

Yet another added “PRESIDENT TRUMP ISN’T HOLDING BACK ANYMORE. HE IS WAGING AN ALL OUT WAR ON THE CARTELS.”

Trump had taken a hardline stance against narcotics coming across the border during his second term. This has included strikes on what the administration has called ‘narco-terrorist’ vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific as part of Operation Southern Spear. However, reports have indicated that some strikes might have impacted civilians on these vessels.