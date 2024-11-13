Trump mocked as ‘family man’ after he appears to snub Ivanka for Musk in viral video: ‘We have to get Elon with his boy’

President-elect Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump garnered a lot of attention for their firm bond during his first presidential term. Despite being his staunch supporter and advisor from 2016 to 2020, the 43-year-old chose to stay away from politics as well as her father's election campaign events before the election. Ivanka Trump made her first appearance of the 2024 campaign on stage at Mar-a-Lago, where his father declared his White House win and addressed America and the world in his first speech post election.(X)

However, a new clip from the event, which has gone viral on social media, shows Trump snubbing Ivanka in support of Elon Musk and his little son.

The awkward incident was captured in a video that Kai Trump, the president-elect's granddaughter, posted to YouTube to give fans a preview of what transpired at Mar-a-Lago on election night.

Trump was spotted posing for photos with his grandchildren, son Don Jr., and ex-wife Vanessa, when they recommended taking a group picture.

In the video, Ivanka, dressed in a blue velvet suit, can be seen stepping ahead at the same moment as Elon and his kid, X Æ A-12. But it seemed that Trump had other plans because he chose Elon and his son over Ivanka, asserting, “We have to get Elon with his boy.”

Internet ridicules Trump's action: ‘Family man’

Following Trump's direction, Ivanka was seen gradually stepping aside to give Elon space while her father went on, saying, “Gorgeous, perfect boy.” Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were allowed to join the group along with her brother Eric and his wife Lara after the photo was captured.

While Kai stood next to her granddad in a glittering black minidress, Ivanka seemed happy to beat Mar-a-Lago for her father's big day.

Reacting to the clip shared on X, one user wrote: “Actions speak loudly. What does Trump have against Ivanka that he refused to have her in a family picture. Ivanka was snubbed for a reason and it wasn't so Elon could fit into the family picture it was for other reasons.”

“He spent plenty of close time with Ivanka. Now it’s Elon’s turn,” another said, while a third one quipped, “Family man”.