Donald Trump announces Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will head the Department of Government Efficiency #DOGE

On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump announced the temporary agency called the Department of Government Efficiency, to be led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Donald Trump cited in his recent statement Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's role will focus on dismantling bureaucracy, reducing regulations, and restructuring federal agencies to support the 'Save America' Movement. (Photo by Rebecca NOBLE / AFP)(AFP)

Trump said in his statement that the two leaders “will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the ‘Save America’ Movement.”

The President-elect also suggested that Musk and Ramaswamy might not take formal government roles, clarifying that they would “provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.”

Musk hopes DOGE will ‘send shockwaves’ into the system

The Tesla boss also shared his enthusiasm, stating that the Department of Government Efficiency “will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!”

Notably, the temporary agency’s acronym, DOGE, has drawn some attention as well, as it coincidentally references the popular ‘Doge’ meme that inspired Dogecoin, the first meme-based cryptocurrency that initially launched as a joke. Musk even promoted the coin for a brief period.

Trump has set a firm deadline for the team’s work, expecting them to conclude their reforms by July 4, 2026. This timeline aligns with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, which Trump highlighted as a symbolic date. “A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence,” Trump wrote, adding, “I am confident they will succeed!”

The Trump campaign described the initiative as “potentially, the 'Manhattan Project' of our time,” comparing it to the historic World War II program responsible for developing the atomic bomb, headed by J. Robert Oppenheimer.