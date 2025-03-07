Trump plans to use AI ‘catch and revoke’ visas of suspected Hamas sympathisers

The US state department plans to use artificial intelligence to identify foreign students seen as supporters of Hamas and revoke their visas, reported Axios citing senior officials in the Trump administration. The US plans to target foreign students who are perceived to show pro-Hamas sentiment and revoke their visas(AFP)

As per the report the “catch and revoke” policy will involve AI-assisted reviews of the social media accounts of thousands of student visa holders.

News reports of students who have demonstrated against Israel and lawsuits against foreign students regarding antisemitism would also be referenced.

The state department will also look into foreign students who were arrested and were allowed to remain in the country under the Biden administration. An official told Axios that zero visa revocations had been found under Joe Biden's presidency.

“Those who support designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas, threaten our national security. The United States has zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists,” secretary of state Marco Rubio said, as quoted by The New York Post.

“Violators of US law — including international students — face visa denial or revocation, and deportation,” he added.

The move to investigate foreign students for anti-Israel sentiment came after President Donald Trump declared last week that all federal funds will be withdrawn for higher education institutions that allow “illegal protests” to take place.

“Agitators will be imprisoned/ or permanently sent back to the country from which they came,” he said on Truth Social. “American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on on the crime, arrested.”

In an executive order issued on January 30 aimed at reducing antisemitism, Trump warned, "To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice. We will find you, and we will deport you."

In an earlier order targeting visa holders in the US, Trump also said that action would be taken against foreign nations who "threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology."