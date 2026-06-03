Trump says Biden looked ‘so white’ during 2024 debate, claims ‘something happened’ | Video

US President Donald Trump has revisited his contentious 2024 presidential debate against former president Joe Biden, saying Biden appeared unusually pale moments before the event began.

Trump’s latest remarks come shortly after he mocked former first lady Jill Biden over comments she made about Biden’s health during the debate.(Reuters photos)

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In a video shared by Clash Report on X, Trump recalled his reaction when he first saw Biden on stage during the June 2024 debate in Atlanta.

“First, and they introduced him first, which is very unusual,” Trump said in the clip. “And when I went up, I looked at him and I said, ‘He’s so white.’ You know, that was the big thing. I said, ‘What happened to him?’”

Trump then suggested something felt “strange” about Biden’s performance that night, which was widely criticized across political circles and media outlets at the time.

“It was not a good debate performance,” Trump said. “I think maybe I was a contributing factor to the fact that he didn’t debate well. I don’t know. Something happened. Yeah, something happened. It was strange.”

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{{^usCountry}} Comments follow Trump’s criticism of Jill Biden {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comments follow Trump’s criticism of Jill Biden {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump’s latest remarks come shortly after he mocked former first lady Jill Biden over comments she made about Biden’s health during the debate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump’s latest remarks come shortly after he mocked former first lady Jill Biden over comments she made about Biden’s health during the debate. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump criticized Jill Biden in a Truth Social post after excerpts from her upcoming memoir and a CBS News interview drew attention. Speaking to CBS, Jill Biden said she feared her husband may have been suffering a serious medical issue while watching the debate unfold.

Also Read: Jill Biden interview: Joe Biden stroke fears during debate with Trump draws backlash; ‘covered it up’

“As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke,’” she said.

According to excerpts published by The Atlantic from her memoir View from the East Wing: A Memoir, Jill Biden also wondered whether Biden had “short-circuited” or been “drugged” during the debate performance.

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Trump seized on those comments in his Truth Social post, arguing that his own debate performance may have contributed to Biden struggling on stage.

“The only thing she failed to mention was how well I was doing prior to his near total collapse,” Trump wrote.

Also Read: Tim Walz says he may run for president in 2028 despite Democrats' 2024 loss

Debate fallout changed course of 2024 election

Biden’s performance during the June 2024 debate became a major turning point in the presidential race, intensifying concerns among Democrats over his age and fitness for office.

Weeks later, Biden ended his re-election campaign and endorsed then-vice president Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

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Trump ultimately defeated Harris in the 2024 election and returned to the White House.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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