Trump Says US govt ‘reached a deal’ with Harvard University

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the White House had reached a deal with Harvard University after months of negotiations. As part of the deal, the Ivy League institution will pay $500 million. Trump administration had previously threatened to withhold federal funding. (Bloomberg)

“They'll be paying about $500 million and they'll be operating trade schools. They're going to be teaching people how to do AI and lots of other things, engines, lots of things,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump, without elaborating on the details of the deal, told Education Secretary Linda McMahon during the briefing, “All you have to do is paper it."

Trump earlier said that universities, including Harvard, allowed displays of antisemitism during pro-Palestinian protests. His administration and the Harvard were locked in a months-long standoff over federal funding to the institution.

The standoff between the US government and Harvard initially began over antisemitism, with Trump accusing Harvard of failing to tackle antisemitism on campus following protests against Israel aggression in Gaza. However, the fight broadened to include allegations of political bias, scrutiny of its ties to China and opposition to diversity efforts, according to Bloomberg.

Three other top American institutions have also made deals with the US administration, including Columbia University, which in July agreed to pay $220 million to restore federal research money.