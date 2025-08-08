Trump sending $2000 stimulus check in August? Truth about eligibility and payment date

Rumors about President Donald Trump planning to send a stimulus check, worth $2000, in August are doing the rounds on social media. This speculation has caused confusion among Americans hoping for financial relief. Donald Trump speaks about not using an autopen, after signing a proclamation officially declaring this National Purple Heart Day(REUTERS)

But despite viral posts and several unverified articles making bold claims, there is no official confirmation from the US government or IRS about such a payment.

What’s actually happening?

At the heart of the chatter is a July 19 article by Rick Adams, suggesting that lawmakers are considering a fourth round of stimulus payments due to growing public pressure.

The piece outlines potential eligibility criteria, such as $75,000 income limits for single filers, $150,000 for married couples, and additional amounts for dependents, with possible direct deposits starting in late 2025 or early 2026.

However, no legislative text, IRS statement, or action from Congress supports this claim.

What do the IRS and Treasury say?

As of now, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Treasury Department have not announced any new stimulus payments. The most recent IRS bulletin, IR-2025-75, dated July 15, focused on tax security and extensions, not new relief checks.

The last official stimulus checks were distributed in 2021 under the American Rescue Plan, with up to $1,400 per eligible individual. While the IRS is still processing unclaimed Recovery Rebate Credits from that period (worth $2.4 billion), the deadline to file for those expired on April 15, 2025.

What about the DOGE payments?

Trump mentioned a so-called $5,000 ‘DOGE dividend’ in February 2025, tied to potential savings from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). However, this remains a proposal only—there is no congressional approval, and it is not linked to a $2,000 check scheduled for August.

Social Security checks

Regular monthly payments from the Social Security Administration, including retirement, disability (SSDI), and survivor benefits, continue to go out, as usual. These are not stimulus payments, but rather ongoing benefits based on eligibility.

The 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) provides some support to beneficiaries but doesn’t match inflation levels impacting food, housing, and healthcare costs, especially for low-income households.

IRS warning

Misinformation about the $2,000 stimulus has sparked scam attempts, including fraudulent messages and fake application forms. The IRS has warned the public to be cautious and to verify any claims via irs.gov or other official sources.