Trump shares image showing Canada, Greenland, internet fears 'invasion'

The image, posted without a caption, shows a map of North America in US colours and was shared amid Trump's renewed push to acquire Greenland, which he has repeatedly described as critical to American and global security.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday intensified tensions with key European allies after sharing an image on his official Truth Social account depicting Canada and Greenland coloured in the red, white and blue of the American flag, even as his dispute with French President Emmanuel Macron escalated over Greenland, Gaza and trade tariffs.

The symbolism of the Truth Social image - visually folding Canada and Greenland into US territory - has drawn particular attention, as Trump has made no formal policy announcement regarding Canada. However, its inclusion alongside Greenland has amplified concerns among allies about Washington's increasingly confrontational posture.

Adding fuel to the row, Trump also shared what he described as a private text message from Macron on Truth Social. In the message, attributed to the French president, Macron is seen questioning Trump’s fixation on Greenland.

“My friend, we are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things in Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland,” the message read.

While Macron’s office has not issued an official statement, a source close to the French president told AFP that the text message shared by Trump was authentic.

The public disclosure of the private exchange comes as Trump prepares to raise the Greenland issue at the Davos Economic Forum. He has argued that Denmark is incapable of protecting the Arctic island and has insisted that the United States must act decisively.

France, along with other European nations, has firmly rejected US statements suggesting a takeover of Greenland. Paris has also taken part in NATO-led military exercises in the region, signalling preparedness amid growing concerns over Arctic security and rising geopolitical competition involving Russia and China.

Internet reacts Social media users reacted sharply to the image, with many interpreting the depiction of Canada and Greenland in US flag colours as more than symbolic posturing. Several posts on X, Reddit and other platforms suggested the visual could be read as a signal of territorial intent, especially when viewed alongside Trump's repeated statements that Greenland is “imperative” for US security and that there can be “no going back.”

Other users warned that the image risks normalising the idea of territorial expansion among Trump’s supporters, even if no formal military action has been announced.