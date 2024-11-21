Trump shares scathing statement after Laken Riley's killer sentenced to life without parole, ‘Time to secure our border’

Donald Trump shared a scathing statement after Georgia nursing student Laken Riley’s killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, was sentenced to life without parole. Judge Patrick Haggard announced the guilty verdict on all charges on the fourth day of the murder trial in Athens, Georgia. Donald Trump (L) shares scathing statement after Laken Riley's killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra (R), sentenced to life without parole (REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo, Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

In a Truth Social post, the president-elect wrote, “JUSTICE FOR LAKEN RILEY! The Illegal who killed our beloved Laken Riley was just found GUILTY on all counts for his horrific crimes. Although the pain and heartbreak will last forever, hopefully this can help bring some peace and closure to her wonderful family who fought for Justice, and to ensure that other families don’t have to go through what they have.”

Trump added, “We love you, Laken, and our hearts will always be with you. It is time to secure our Border, and remove these criminals and thugs from our Country, so nothing like this can happen again!”

‘This monster took away our chances to see Laken graduate’

Ibarra, 26, an undocumented migrant from Venezuela, was convicted on 10 charges, including murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, and tampering with evidence. Riley, an Augusta University student, was found dead in a wooded area near the University of Georgia. Ibarra attacked and brutally killed her while she was out jogging. Riley was reportedly struck in the head with a rock several times and asphyxiated, court documents stated.

Riley’s heartbroken family described Ibarra as a “sick, twisted, and evil coward” in court. “This monster took away our chances to see Laken graduate from nursing school. He took away our ability to meet our future son-in-law. He destroyed our chances of meeting our grandchildren. And he took my best friend,” Riley’s mother, Allyson Phillips, said on Wednesday, November 20.

“He ripped away every beautiful memory we will ever be able to make with her again,” she added.