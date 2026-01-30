Trump sues IRS: 5 things to know about $10 billion tax records case

US President Donald Trump, his two eldest sons and the Trump Organization have filed a sweeping lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service and the US Treasury Department, alleging the government failed to prevent the leak of their confidential tax records. The plaintiffs are seeking a minimum of $10 billion in damages. (AP)

Here are five key things to know about the case, based on court filings and reporting by CNBC.

1. Who is suing and who is being sued The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are President Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization, which is run by the two sons. The defendants are the IRS and the Treasury Department. The suit was filed in federal court in Miami, according to CNBC.

2. The lawsuit seeks at least $10 billion The plaintiffs are seeking a minimum of $10 billion in damages, an unusually large sum for a civil case involving government agencies. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants’ actions caused reputational harm, financial losses, public embarrassment and damage to business standing, court records show.

Also Read: Govt shutdown update: What’s in the new DHS bill — explained in 5 points

3. The case centers on former IRS employee At the heart of the lawsuit is Charles “Chaz” Littlejohn, a former IRS contractor who pleaded guilty in October 2023 to unlawfully disclosing tax return information. Littlejohn, now serving a five-year prison sentence, admitted to leaking Trump’s tax records to The New York Times and tax information about wealthy individuals to ProPublica.

The suit alleges the IRS and Treasury failed in their duty to safeguard that information in 2019 and 2020.

4. Trump’s legal team blames “rogue” employee A spokesperson for Trump’s legal team said the IRS “wrongly allowed a rogue, politically-motivated employee to leak private and confidential information about President Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization” to media outlets including The New York Times and ProPublica, CNBC reported.

The spokesperson added, “President Trump continues to hold those who wrong America and Americans accountable.”

Also Read: Govt shutdown update: When will new DHS stopgap bill pass House, Senate? Explaining numbers ahead of big vote

5. The lawsuit raises unusual legal questions It is rare for a sitting president to sue federal agencies that fall under his own administration. The timing has also drawn attention, coming just days after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he canceled the department’s contracts with Booz Allen Hamilton, the consulting firm linked to Littlejohn’s work, according to CNBC.

The case also follows reports that Trump previously sought large financial settlements from the federal government over past investigations.

The lawsuit remains in its early stages, and the IRS and Treasury Department have not yet publicly responded to the claims.