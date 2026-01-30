Trump supporter hits student with car at anti-ICE protest; Nebraska leaders slam action: ‘Not what we do’

Nebraska leaders, along with the public, took to social media to react after a high school student was struck by a vehicle during a student-led protest. The protest was held against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Fremont on Thursday, local time. Authorities have not released additional details as the investigation continues. (Photo screenshotted from video posted on X by @EdKrassen) Videos of the incident which went viral online, showed a person get into a red car with a Trump flag and then drive it, hitting another person up ahead. The Fremont Public Schools said in a statement, per Nebraska Examiner, that school administrators were supervising to ensure students were safe. “At one point, a few students entered the street. One student was hit by a car that stopped in front of the crowd and then began moving,” the statement said.

It did not identify the student or provide an update on her condition. “We will continue to work together to keep our students and community safe.” Authorities have not released additional details as the investigation continues, according to Nebraska Public Media. The incident prompted condemnation from elected officials and divided reactions online.

How Nebraska leaders reacted US Rep. Mike Flood called video of the incident “disturbing,” saying, “This is not what we do in Nebraska.” Flood added, “While initial reports say that the girl was alert and talking when she was taken away, we are praying for her and her well-being.”

He also said, “The incident needs to be fully investigated by law enforcement." Gov. Jim Pillen, while issuing a statement said, “Here’s a fundamental truth we should all agree upon: Political violence — no matter what — is never okay.” He added, “We trust that local law enforcement will carry out a thorough and complete investigation.”

"The freedom to peacefully assemble is a cornerstone of American government,” he also said. US Sen. Deb Fischer wrote on X, “In Nebraska, we respect the right of people to peacefully protest,” adding, “Disrupting such a peaceful protest with violence is never okay, and I hope the person involved is identified.” US Rep. Don Bacon said, “The driver of this car should be held accountable for using their vehicle to assault a legal protestor,” adding, “Let us be decent towards each other and respect differences of opinions. Decency, patience, kindness and empathy.” How public reacted on social media Social media reactions amongst the public were divided. One user wrote, “Violence against civilians is unacceptable full stop. Accountability should come through verified facts and lawful investigation, not online accusations or doxxing.”

Another said, “Let authorities establish what happened and who’s responsible.” Others blamed the protesters. One post read, “Risks you take protesting and blocking roadways. Also, get that shit off school property. Were they permitted? Doubtful.” Another wrote, “The little bitch should have looked both ways before getting in the middle of the street,” while a separate comment said, “Maybe if you vicious brats stopped being so rabid and harassing everyone.”