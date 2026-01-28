US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is now investigating claims that agents left “racist death cards” in the vehicles of detained individuals. Did ICE agents leave 'racist death cards' in vehicles of detained individuals? DHS responds after allegations surface (REUTERS/Ryan Murphy) (REUTERS)

“ICE is investigating this situation but unequivocally condemns this type of action and/or officer conduct. Once notified, ICE supervisors acted swiftly to address the issue,” a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson wrote in a statement to Newsweek. “The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct a thorough investigation and will take appropriate and swift action.”

What we know An advocacy group named Voces Unidas said that in Colorado, ICE agents who detained nine Latino individuals last week left ace of spades cards inside the abandoned cards. The organization said that the cards identify ICE’s field office in Denver and were found by their family members.

Alex Sánchez, president and CEO of Voces Unidas, said in a statement that the group was “disgusted” by their actions. “Leaving a racist death card behind after targeting Latino workers is deliberate intimidation rooted in a long history of racial violence. This is an abuse of power, and it has no place in any society that claims to value human dignity,” Sánchez said.

Ace of Spades cards were used by soldiers during the Vietnam War as an intimidation tactic against the Viet Cong, according to HistoryNet.com. Voces Unidas described their alleged use by ICE agents in Colorado as “deliberate psychological harassment.”

The DHS spokesperson told Newsweek that ICE is held “to the highest professional standard.”

“As our brave law enforcement arrests and removes dangerous criminal illegal aliens, including murderers, rapists, and gang members from our communities, America can be proud of the professionalism our officers bring to the job day-in and day-out,” the spokesperson said.

This comes days after the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, in Minneapolis. Pretti is the second person to be fatally shot by a federal agent in the city this month, after the shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

Author Seth Abramson wrote about the incident on X, “ICE agents in Colorado have been leaving ace of spades cards behind when they detain someone, a psychological warfare technique the United States Armed Forces used against its mortal enemies during the Vietnam War. If you don't think Trump is at war with his country, think again.”