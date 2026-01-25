'AFGE Local 3669 member was killed': What AFGE said after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) has expressed sorrow following the fatal shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a union member who was killed during a federal law enforcement operation in Minneapolis. AFGE National President Everett Kelley (center) identified Pretti as a member of AFGE Local 3669 and a nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center. (X/ @@AFGEPrezKelley)

Pretti, 37, was shot by a US Border Patrol agent early Saturday, per local time, during an immigration enforcement operation. Authorities claimed Pretti approached agents while armed with a 9mm pistol and “violently resisted” when they attempted to disarm him.

Medics provided aid at the scene, but Pretti was pronounced dead.

AFGE identifies Pretti as union member In a statement issued from Washington, AFGE National President Everett Kelley identified Pretti as a member of AFGE Local 3669 and a nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Kelley said Pretti dedicated his life to serving American veterans and described the union as “heartbroken” over his death.

“An AFGE member is dead. And a family’s life has been forever changed,” Kelley said in the statement.

While noting that details of the incident are still emerging, AFGE said the tragedy did not occur in isolation. Kelley blamed what he described as reckless immigration policies and inflammatory rhetoric for increasing tensions in communities nationwide.

According to the statement, federal workers have been placed at the center of confrontational situations and turned into symbols rather than treated as public servants, creating dangerous conditions for both the public and law enforcement.

“Today, those consequences include the death of an AFGE member,” Kelley said.

AFGE questions DHS account AFGE acknowledged that video of the incident is circulating publicly and said claims made by the Department of Homeland Security about Pretti brandishing a weapon are not clearly established based on the footage currently available.

“This is an unfolding and extremely serious matter,” AFGE leaders said, urging restraint and caution until verified facts are known. The union called for a full and transparent investigation into the shooting.

Kelley said the union is mourning Pretti’s death and grieving with his family and coworkers, urging people to remain disciplined and measured despite anger over the incident.

“Do not mistake restraint for acceptance,” Kelley said, adding that AFGE would continue to seek accountability for the policies and decisions it believes led to the tragedy.