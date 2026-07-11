Trump taken to hospital today? All we know about POTUS new Walter Reed visit amid health concerns

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he had "just finished" a physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, although he did not indicate when this examination took place.

Donald Trump on Saturday stated he completed a physical exam at Walter Reed. (REUTERS)

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It remains uncertain whether Trump was discussing a new physical or if he was alluding to the one he underwent in late May, after which he stated that "everything checked out perfectly."

"I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all — Got every question right," the 80-year-old President stated in a Truth Social post.

Trump in ‘excellent health’, says WH physician

Trump's new physical comes a month after it was reported that the POTUS is in "excellent health."

According to a memo from the White House physician released following Trump's visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center marked his third in-person medical examination in 13 months.

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Dr. Sean Barbabella, the president's physician, stated in the memo that “He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief.” This memo was issued three days after his examination.

The memo said that Trump underwent a series of tests assessing cardiac function, eye health, and pulmonary function, among other areas. Barbabella noted that Trump's weight was recorded at 238 pounds — an increase of 14 pounds since his visit in April 2025 — with a resting heart rate of 73 beats per minute. Additionally, Trump underwent a neurological examination that included cognitive function screening, which yielded a score of 30 out of 30, as reported by Barbabella.

Trump on medication to control cholesterol levels and to prevent cardiac issues

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They physician further stated that Trump is currently on medication to manage his cholesterol levels and to prevent cardiac issues.

“The President remains up to date on all appropriate preventive screenings and immunizations,” Barbabella stated. “Routine cancer screenings, cardiovascular risk assessment, and metabolic evaluations are current and within recommended intervals. Preventive counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss.”

Trump's bruising on the hands and swelling in legs

The report also covered two matters that have garnered public interest in recent months: bruising on the hands and swelling in the legs. Barbabella linked the hand bruising to frequent handshaking along with aspirin consumption, emphasizing that the coagulation profile was normal.

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They did not, however, provide details regarding the aspirin dosage.

Trump visited Walter Reed on two occasions last year — in April and October — and had two dental appointments in Florida this year: one in January and another in May.