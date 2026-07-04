Trump takes jibe at Iran as US grants ‘week off’ for Ali Khamenei's funeral: ‘They’re dying to…’

President Donald Trump declared that he was granting Iran a "week off," coinciding with the Islamic Republic's extended mourning period for its deceased supreme leader Ali Khamenei, which is anticipated to attract between 10 million and 15 million attendees.

In light of Khamenei's state funeral, Trump announced a week off for Iran, mentioning their eagerness to negotiate. (REUTERS)

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“We knocked the hell out of Iran and they’re dying to settle,” Trump stated during his address at Mount Rushmore on the eve of America's 250th anniversary. “They want to settle so badly.”

“We gave them a week off for a funeral, isn’t that nice,” he added.

Also Read: Iran news LIVE: Tehran prepares for up to 3,000 deaths during Khamenei funeral, says report

US and Iran peace negotiations to take place after Khamenei's state funeral

Negotiations between the two nations are scheduled to recommence in Pakistan on July 11, as reported by sources to the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news network on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} The discussions are anticipated to concentrate on Iran's nuclear program, the sanctions imposed on Tehran, and the billions of dollars in Iranian assets that are currently frozen overseas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discussions are anticipated to concentrate on Iran's nuclear program, the sanctions imposed on Tehran, and the billions of dollars in Iranian assets that are currently frozen overseas. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the outlet, Iran will determine its representatives for the talks following the conclusion of Khamenei's state funeral.

The United States and Iran have reached an agreement to cease hostilities against one another, following several days of strikes and counterstrikes that ensued after an Iranian projectile struck a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on June 25, despite an interim peace agreement that was signed on June 17.

Khamenei's state funeral: All we know

The funeral services for the deceased Khamenei commenced on Friday in Tehran with a wake and will continue until the burial on July 9 in Khamenei's birthplace of Mashhad. These ceremonies are anticipated to attract the largest crowds since the Iranian populace took to the streets in late December and January to demand regime change and protest against worsening living conditions.

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Despite Khamenei being killed over four months ago on February 28 during extensive Israeli and US airstrikes on a Tehran compound that initiated the war in Iran, his body has not yet been interred.

There were concerns among Iranians that conducting his funeral earlier could pose a security risk to the remaining high-ranking officials of the regime.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly appointed Supreme Leader and likely gay son of Khamenei, has not been seen since the attacks that resulted in his father's death and left him severely disfigured. He fled due to concerns that he might be targeted in an Israeli operation, as reported by The New York Times.