Trump takes shot at Biden as Robert Hur's transcript reveals fresh details about President's memory

A transcript of Special Counsel Robert Hur's two-day interview with President Joe Biden has offered new details about the 81-year-old president's memory. Trump took a dig at Biden, stating that he had more classified documents than any other president in the US history.(AFP)

The transcript reveals that Biden occasionally stumbled over details, such as when employees reminded him of the year his son Beau died.

It provides the complete view of how Biden handled the interview with Hur, who probed the president's handling of classified information. His report portrayed the POTUS as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Ahead of Hur's testimony regarding an investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents, Trump took a dig at the US President, stating that he had more classified documents than any other president in the country's history.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday morning, Trump wrote: “Big day in Congress for the Biden Documents Hoax. He had many times more documents, including classified documents, than I, or any other president, had. He had them all over the place, with ZERO supervision or security. He does NOT come under the Presidential Records Act, I DO.”

"The DOJ gave Biden, and virtually every other person and President, a free pass. Me, I'm still fighting!!! MAGA," he added.

Transcript of Biden-Hur interview shows memory lapses

The new details have emerged a month after Biden slammed Hur for allegedly invoking his late son during the interview. Untill now, it was unclear how the topic of Beau Biden was brought up in the conversation. Hur did mention in his report that Biden didn't remember the date of his son's death.

The transcript reveals that it was Biden who brought up Beau's death during the interview, according to the Associated Press.

While discussing where he kept things in his rented apartment in Virginia after leaving the vice presidency in January 2017, Biden mentioned the book he published later that year about his son's sickness and death. But, it seemed Biden struggled to recall the year.

"Remember, in this timeframe, my son is -- either been deployed or is dying, and, and so it was -- and by the way, there were still a lot of people at the time when I got out of the Senate that were encouraging me to run in this period," Biden said.

"I hadn't walked away from the idea that I may run for office again. But if I ran again, I'd be running for president," he added. "And, and so what was happening though -- what month did Beau die? Oh, God, May 30th."

Biden asked his White House lawyer, "Was it 2015 he died?" before agreeing to that it was 2015.

After the release of damming report, Hur also faced the wrath of First Lady Jill Biden. “Believe me, like anyone who has lost a child, Beau and his death never leave him. I hope you can imagine how it felt to read that attack—not just as Joe's wife, but as Beau's mother,” she said in a fundraising mail.