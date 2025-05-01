Trump to deport US citizens to El Salvador? Rep Eric Swalwell makes massive claim

California Rep Eric Swalwell on Wednesday claimed that House Republicans voted to allow President Donald Trump's administration to deport US citizens to a foreign country. This comes only days after the federal government was accused of deporting a two-year-old US citizen to Honduras with ‘no meaningful process’. District Judge Terry Doughty said that the child appeared to have been released in Honduras, along with her Honduran-born mother and sister. Two Democrats claimed that President Donald Trump will be able to deport US citizens under new legislation(AP)

“Republicans just voted to allow Trump to deport U.S. citizens to a foreign country. Now they won't protect veterans from being fired at the Department of Justice just for the “sake of government efficiency.” Our veterans deserve better. Americans deserve better,” Rep Swalwell said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. He also attached a video of a House session.

Texas Rep Jasmine Crockett made a similar claim. She said that Republicans ‘just voted to give Trump the ability to legally deport US citizens'.

Reacting to her video, one social media user said: “Jasmine Crockett & Eric Swalwell *begged* House Judiciary Republicans to vote NO. They offered deals, sweeteners, the whole damn package. And those soulless traitors STILL voted to let Trump exile American citizens. This isn’t just betrayal—it’s the birth of authoritarian rule. Sound the alarm.”

“Seems as if Republicans just voted in the House Judiciary Committee to allow Donald Trump to deport US citizens !?!?!” another one asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Here's what we know

The claim that ‘Republicans just voted in the House Judiciary Committee to allow Donald Trump to deport US citizens’ stems from recent posts on X, particularly from Rep Eric Swalwell, suggesting a vote took place in the House Judiciary Committee to enable such deportations. However, there is no definitive evidence from reliable sources confirming that such a vote explicitly occurred or that it specifically allows for the deportation of US citizens.

Recent reports indicate Trump has explored deporting US citizens convicted of serious crimes, particularly to El Salvador, under a deal with President Nayib Bukele. This idea was floated in discussions with Attorney General Pam Bondi, studying its legality. No US law permits deporting citizens, except in rare cases of denaturalization for fraud or treason, and even then, due process is required.