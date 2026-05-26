Trump to hold rare Camp David Cabinet meeting as Iran peace talks stall; what we know

US President Donald Trump is set to host a rare Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Wednesday amid tensions surrounding ongoing Iran peace negotiations. Trump’s entire Cabinet is expected to attend the meeting at the presidential retreat in Maryland. (AFP)

According to The Independent, the high-level gathering comes just after Trump underwent his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and amid signs that negotiations with Iran may once again be breaking down.

Trump’s entire Cabinet is expected to attend the meeting at the presidential retreat in Maryland.

The meeting is drawing attention not only because Camp David Cabinet gatherings are relatively uncommon, but also because it comes during a sensitive phase in US-Iran negotiations following renewed hostilities on Tuesday.

Trump had recently claimed that a peace agreement with Iran was “largely negotiated,” including discussions surrounding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically critical shipping route.

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However, despite the White House publicly expressing optimism over a possible agreement in recent days, the fresh tensions appear to have complicated the negotiations.

Tulsi Gabbard expected to attend The expected attendance of Tulsi Gabbard has also sparked interest.

Reuters reported last week that Gabbard, who has taken a less prominent role during the administration’s handling of the Iran conflict, is reportedly being “forced out” of her position by White House staffers.

The White House has not publicly commented on those claims.

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Timing of meeting raises questions The timing of the Camp David summit has fueled speculation in Washington because it follows Trump’s latest medical visit to Walter Reed and arrives during geopolitical uncertainty.

Trump, who turns 80 next month, has faced scrutiny in recent weeks over his health and public appearances.

While details about the Camp David agenda have not been fully disclosed, the meeting is expected to focus heavily on national security and foreign policy developments tied to the Middle East crisis.