Trump to impose tariffs on Canada over wildfire smoke? All we know as US ‘unnecessarily invaded’ with filthy air

President Donald Trump has issued a warning regarding the imposition of tariffs on Canada due to unprecedented levels of hazardous air entering the United States from numerous wildfires raging in the north.

Donald Trump raises tariff threats against Canada over hazardous wildfire smoke impacting U.S. air quality. (AP/File)

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“The United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!” Trump stated in a post on Truth Social dated July 17.

Trump to dial Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney?

Trump mentioned that he intends to contact Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to inquire about the measures Canada plans to take in response to the smoke issue, which he attributed to inadequate forest management practices in Canada.

“This is Willful Negligence, and becoming a yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars, which cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying,” Trump said.

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Canada is currently facing over 900 wildfires, with 120 of them raging uncontrollably and more than a dozen located near the borders with Washington, Minnesota, Michigan, and Maine, as per the Canadian government.

Ontario has experienced significant devastation, leading to extensive evacuations and numerous homes being endangered.

The smoke generated by these fires has been suffocating American cities and towns from Minnesota to New York for several days, resulting in air quality levels that have occasionally reached record lows.

Mark Carney reacts to letter from Republican lawmakers

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While Canada has not issued any response regarding the tariff threat or the allegations of forest mismanagement, Carney on July 16 stated to reporters that climate change is a collective responsibility, including that of the United States.

This remark was made in response to a letter from four Republican lawmakers from Michigan addressing the issue of smoke.

“Our hospitals are once again treating children, dialysis patients, and older residents for the effects of smoke that did not originate anywhere near them,” the letter states. “This is the third consecutive year we have had to write to Canadian officials about a crisis that Canada has the tools to prevent and has chosen not to.”

US faces hazardous air quality

Large clouds of smoke are spreading over various regions of Canada and the United States, resulting in hazardous air quality and evoking memories of the significant wildfire smoke event from three summers before.

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“In 2023, a major fire outbreak in Quebec caused days of unhealthy air quality in the northeastern U.S.,” AccuWeather Vice President of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin stated. “This event could cause similar levels of poor air quality in spots.”

Air quality warnings have been announced for millions of individuals, affecting the entirety of Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Currently, over 800 wildfires are raging across Canada, with numerous fires in western Ontario being particularly uncontrollable, which is the primary origin of the smoke. According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson, many of these fires may have been ignited by lightning.