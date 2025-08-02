Trump to replace White House Rose Garden lawn with concrete; netizens call it 'embarrassing'

President Donald Trump is marching ahead with his renovation ideas for sections of the White House, including the famed Rose Garden. According to a USA Today report, the president’s renovations include a 90,000 square foot ballroom worth $200 million, new flag poles, and paving the Rose Garden with concrete. The Rose Garden’s renovation has become a talking point for many of Trump’s critics, who see it as an attempt to destroy the heritage of the residence. Donald Trump’s idea for the Rose Garden has been slammed on social media. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

All about Donald Trump’s White House Rose Garden renovation

The US President has set his sights on revamping the iconic White House garden. Interestingly, the previous renovation of the space also occurred during Trump’s first term. According to a Daily Beast report, the changes in 2020 consisted of the relocation of crabapple trees that were planted during the Kennedy administration and the addition of pink and white roses.

The construction of an ADA-compliant limestone path around the outside of the lawn was also undertaken. Historian Michael Beschloss called the move an “evisceration” that could make “decades of American history… disappear,” as per The Daily Beast.

Trump’s present idea for the White House’s Rose Garden renovation includes replacing much of the lawn with concrete pavers. The reasoning behind the move, as Trump explained during an interview with Fox News in March, was to cater to the needs of female guests who wore high heels.

“What was happening is, that’s supposed to have events. Every event you have, it’s soaking wet,” he said about the historic 7,500 square foot area near the South Lawn, adding, “It’s soaking wet... and the women with the high heels, it’s just too much.”

Trump criticized over White House Rose Garden renovation

After photos of the Rose Garden’s now paved lawn started circulating online, users slammed the Trump administration for the renovation move. One user promised to vote for any Democrat who would restore the Rose Garden to its earlier look. Another called the change “embarrassing.”

The Rose Garden Rose Garden or West Garden area was as a colonial-style garden in 1903 by First Lady Edith Roosevelt. First Lady Ellen Wilson, in 1913, transformed the garden with the assistance of George Burnap. A more open design was created by Jacqueline Kennedy in the 1960s.

FAQs

What happened to the White House Rose Garden?

It is undergoing renovations.

Who planted the Rose Garden at the White House?

A colonial-style garden was planted by First Lady Edith Roosevelt. It was later transformed by First Lady Ellen Wilson in 1913.

Is the White House Rose Garden open to the public?

It is open to the public one weekend during the spring and fall.