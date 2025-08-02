Fox Nation’s Riddle reveals Jimmy Hoffa's lake house: Inside the quiet hideaway tied to his final day

Jimmy Hoffa’s name usually brings up mob ties, mystery, and one of America’s most infamous disappearances. But on Lake Orion, 40 minutes north of Detroit, there is another side to the man. “This was his escape. When he came home, he was just Dad,” said his son, James P. Hoffa, as per Fox News. Fox Nation’s new documentary, Riddle, brings viewers inside Jimmy Hoffa’s Lake house.(X/@dvesean)

Inside Jimmy Hoffa's lake house

According to Fox News, tucked away along the shoreline sits a modest wood-frame house where Hoffa was not the Teamsters boss or a national figure-he was just Dad. The lake house, built as a family getaway, was where Hoffa mowed the lawn on his orange Simplicity tractor and watched TV on a big wood-paneled console. He would fix things himself, haul brush, lay cement, and sit by the water with his wife, Josephine, and kids.

On July 30, 1975, Hoffa left this house for what became his final known day, and he never came back. Though the Hoffa family sold the property in 1986, much of it still looks like 1975 froze in place. His furniture remains. The books on the shelf have not changed.

Even the concrete steps up from the lake still bear “JO” etched in by Josephine. And the stone seawall, built by Hoffa and his son, has not budged. “We did it together. My hands were raw. His hands were raw. But we got it done,” James said.

Updates on Jimmy Hoffa's lake house

Now, the house is in the hands of Susan and John Hagen. They plan to restore it, not flip it. “We knew it was Hoffa’s. We were the only ones who didn’t want to tear it down,” said John, as per Fox News.

Also read: Who is Harriet Sperling? NHS nurse gets engaged to King Charles' nephew

The couple launched a Facebook page, Hoffa House Renovations, to share updates. So far, they have restored the handmade totem pole and uncovered long-hidden patios. Hoffa’s picnic tables are still standing. As per the media outlet, John, a 40-year-old carpenter, plans to fix the sunken foundation and rebuild the carriage house from scratch if needed. “The outside will look like 1975. Inside will be 2025,” he said.

FAQs

Have they ever found Jimmy Hoffa?

No, his body has never been recovered.

Why did Jimmy Hoffa disappear?

He vanished after a meeting with mob-linked associates, but no one has ever been charged.

Who was with Jimmy Hoffa when he disappeared?

He was last seen alone in a Detroit-area parking lot; no one was confirmed to be with him.

Who took over after Jimmy Hoffa died?

Frank Fitzsimmons remained president of the Teamsters until Hoffa’s official removal, then Jackie Presser later took the role.