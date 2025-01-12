Medium Tyler Henry predicted Ricki Lake's house would burn down months before devastating LA fires

Medium Tyler Henry had an eerie premonition that Ricki Lake's house would burn down months ahead of the deadly Los Angeles wildfires. On Saturday, the Hairspray star reposted a clip from the Netflix show Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry, where the 28-year-old hinted at the likelihood of a “loss of material items” from both fire and water. Ricki Lake reposted a video of medium Tyler Henry predicting that she would lose her home in a fire(Instagram/ Ricki Lake)

Lake's home was destroyed in the devastating Pacific Palisades fire earlier this week. Last year in October, when the actress and her husband Ross Burningham joined Henry on his show, he predicted, “There might end up being a coincidence where, not only do we lose everything, something.”

“I think this might have already happened. If there was a loss of material objects from both fire and water. It’s too separate things. We’re gonna end up finding there’s a story where there was a house fire or something along those lines; a fire risk. … There’s something about watching water seepage into places it shouldn’t and damaging [pictures],” Henry added.

Following the devastation caused by the wildfires that have forced more than 100,000 residents to evacuate their homes, Lake shared the clip featuring Henry's foretelling. “The great @tylerhenrymedium called it! Less than three months ago, on Oct 15th, 2024, Ross [Burningham] and I were on Tyler’s show and guys, he SAW the fire,” she captioned the video shared via Instagram.

“Praying for all those impacted by this ongoing nightmare, including my new friend, @tylerhenrymedium and @rachaelharris whose homes I hear may be at risk,” Lake added. She had previously shared the news about the loss of her home, writing, “It’s all gone. 💔 I can’t believe I am typing these words,” alongside a carousel of photos featuring happy moments she experienced at the house.