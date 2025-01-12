Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Medium Tyler Henry predicted Ricki Lake's house would burn down months before devastating LA fires

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 12, 2025 10:48 PM IST

Ricki Lake's home was destroyed in the devastating Pacific Palisades fire earlier this week

Medium Tyler Henry had an eerie premonition that Ricki Lake's house would burn down months ahead of the deadly Los Angeles wildfires. On Saturday, the Hairspray star reposted a clip from the Netflix show Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry, where the 28-year-old hinted at the likelihood of a “loss of material items” from both fire and water.

Ricki Lake reposted a video of medium Tyler Henry predicting that she would lose her home in a fire(Instagram/ Ricki Lake)
Ricki Lake reposted a video of medium Tyler Henry predicting that she would lose her home in a fire(Instagram/ Ricki Lake)

Ricki Lake reveals medium Tyler Henry predicted her house would burn down months ahead of LA fires

Lake's home was destroyed in the devastating Pacific Palisades fire earlier this week. Last year in October, when the actress and her husband Ross Burningham joined Henry on his show, he predicted, “There might end up being a coincidence where, not only do we lose everything, something.”

“I think this might have already happened. If there was a loss of material objects from both fire and water. It’s too separate things. We’re gonna end up finding there’s a story where there was a house fire or something along those lines; a fire risk. … There’s something about watching water seepage into places it shouldn’t and damaging [pictures],” Henry added.

Following the devastation caused by the wildfires that have forced more than 100,000 residents to evacuate their homes, Lake shared the clip featuring Henry's foretelling. “The great @tylerhenrymedium called it! Less than three months ago, on Oct 15th, 2024, Ross [Burningham] and I were on Tyler’s show and guys, he SAW the fire,” she captioned the video shared via Instagram.

“Praying for all those impacted by this ongoing nightmare, including my new friend, @tylerhenrymedium and @rachaelharris whose homes I hear may be at risk,” Lake added. She had previously shared the news about the loss of her home, writing, “It’s all gone. 💔 I can’t believe I am typing these words,” alongside a carousel of photos featuring happy moments she experienced at the house.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On