Hairspray star Ricki Lake flaunts shocking 30lb weight loss, what's her secret?

Ricki Lake, who shot to fame as Tracy Tumblad in the 1988 film Hairspray, recently shared her shocking weight loss transformation. The 55-year-old actress took to social media to flaunt her 30-pound weight loss. “I feel amazing. I feel strong,” the Dancing With the Stars Season 13 contestant revealed. Ricki Lake shows off 30-pound weight loss transformation

How did Ricki Lake lose so much weight?

On Saturday, the Masked Singer star shared a carousel of images on Instagram, with a lengthy caption detailing her weight loss journey. “Hi friends. I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months,” she wrote, addressing her 291K followers on the platform.

Lake revealed that she made a “commitment” to “get healthier” on October 26, 2023. She also shared that her husband, Ross Burningham, decided to join her for the challenge. In light of the growing popularity of weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, she clarified that she didn't “rely” on them.

However, she admitted that those who use such drugs are by no means “wrong.” “Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.),” the Cry-Baby star wrote.

“But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past,” she continued.

“I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong. I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years,” Lake added.

Describing each image, she wrote, “First pic -taken today on our daily hike. Second pic and third pic 11/3/23 (I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) guessing I was about 170 when I started. I’m 5’3”.”