close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / DWTSxTaylorSwift: Dancing With The Stars features Taylor Swift night with this special guest

DWTSxTaylorSwift: Dancing With The Stars features Taylor Swift night with this special guest

ByJahanvi Sharma
Nov 06, 2023 09:09 PM IST

Dancing With The Stars will surely be topping the charts as the show has brought in none other than America's favourite singer. Get to know more about the upcoming night below.

It's time to shake it off! Dancing With The Stars contestants will definitely have some bad blood between them this time, as they compete against each other on Taylor Swift songs as the show will celebrate a night as an ode to the legendary American pop star.

Fans of the show and the singer have been raving about the upcoming night all over social media.
Fans of the show and the singer have been raving about the upcoming night all over social media.

DWTSxTaylorSwift: When is the much-awaited night happening?

On November 21, 2023, the remaining six couples on the show will be enchanting the audience and the judges as they dance to some Swift hits. The episode will be airing at 8 p.m. ET live on ABC and Disney+. It will be available the next day to watch on Hulu.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

DWTSxTaylorSwift: Who is the special guest?

A special guest judge will be gracing the episode of the show and it is none other than Choreographer Mandy Moore. Mandy was the lead choreographer for Taylor's record-breaking Eras Tour and will be critiquing the moves and grooves of the contestants.

In addition to Mandy, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be analysing the contestants' performances.

DWTSxTaylorSwift: How can you participate?

Those excited to watch the show or have been following it already will be able to vote during the live telecast, with online voting available to fans in any time zone across the U.S. Live viewer votes combined with the judges' sores will determine the future of the performers, forcing one of the couples to be eliminated from the esteemed show.

DWTSxTaylorSwift: Social Media Reactions

Fans of the show and the singer have been raving about the upcoming night all over social media.

“Everyday of my life is #DWTSxTaylorSwift,” wrote a user on X.

“I've been watching DWTS for years and excited to see Taylor's music being celebrated. Sure to be a fun night!,” added another.

“I’m ready to shake shake shake it off!!! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out