DWTSxTaylorSwift: Dancing With The Stars features Taylor Swift night with this special guest

It's time to shake it off! Dancing With The Stars contestants will definitely have some bad blood between them this time, as they compete against each other on Taylor Swift songs as the show will celebrate a night as an ode to the legendary American pop star. Fans of the show and the singer have been raving about the upcoming night all over social media.

DWTSxTaylorSwift: When is the much-awaited night happening?

On November 21, 2023, the remaining six couples on the show will be enchanting the audience and the judges as they dance to some Swift hits. The episode will be airing at 8 p.m. ET live on ABC and Disney+. It will be available the next day to watch on Hulu.

DWTSxTaylorSwift: Who is the special guest?

A special guest judge will be gracing the episode of the show and it is none other than Choreographer Mandy Moore. Mandy was the lead choreographer for Taylor's record-breaking Eras Tour and will be critiquing the moves and grooves of the contestants.

In addition to Mandy, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be analysing the contestants' performances.

DWTSxTaylorSwift: How can you participate?

Those excited to watch the show or have been following it already will be able to vote during the live telecast, with online voting available to fans in any time zone across the U.S. Live viewer votes combined with the judges' sores will determine the future of the performers, forcing one of the couples to be eliminated from the esteemed show.

DWTSxTaylorSwift: Social Media Reactions

“Everyday of my life is #DWTSxTaylorSwift,” wrote a user on X.

“I've been watching DWTS for years and excited to see Taylor's music being celebrated. Sure to be a fun night!,” added another.

“I’m ready to shake shake shake it off!!! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻”