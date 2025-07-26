The Xavi mystery: Did AIFF get fooled by a prank mail sent by a 19-year-old? Fresh video emerges, adds to the confusion

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has reportedly been pranked by a 19-year-old, who disguised himself as Xavi Hernandez with a fake email id. The email was allegedly for the Indian football team head coach role, and the national team director Subrata Paul even revealed to TOI that the Barcelona legend had sent his application. Now, a video has been shared on X, where the alleged fake prank email to AIFF is shown. AIFF reportedly received a fake email application, which had Xavi Hernandez's name.(REUTERS)

According to a TOI report, Paul said, “Yes, Xavi’s name was there. The application was emailed to the AIFF.” The TOI report also stated that the AIFF rejected Xavi's application as they couldn't afford him.

What is alleged email id which was used in the Xavi Hernandez prank to AIFF?

According to reports, a 19-year-old made an email id called ‘xaviofficialfcb@gmail.com’ and sent a fake application. The Hindustan Times couldn’t independently verify the e-mail or the video.

This comes after the Spanish and European media reported that Xavi never applied for the Indian football team job. Media reports also allege that the AIFF intentionally used the former Spain player's name to boost the vacancy's profile as they search for a new manager.

Spaniard Manolo Marquez was India's previous head coach, and his tenure ended after only eight games, as he and AIFF mutually parted ways. Under him, India won only one international friendly, which came against Maldives. Last month, India also lost both games to Thailand and Hong Kong under his stewardship. He had two years left on his contract, and had replaced Igor Stimac.

Marquez did a dual job last season, where he also coached FC Goa. He took charge of the Indian team in July last year. With FC Goa and Hyderabad FC, he won the ISL trophy and also gave younger players opportunitise. But he failed to replicate that as Indian team coach.

According to TOI, the other applications for the role are from the likes of former India coach Stephen Constantine, Eelco Schattorie, Liverpool legend Harry Kewell, Slovakia's Stefa Tarkovic, Khalid Jamil, Kibu Vicuna ex-Blackburn manager Steve Kean.