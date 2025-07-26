‘Xavi never applied for Indian football head coach job’: AIFF accused of ‘intentionally’ misleading fans - Report

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently claimed that Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez had applied for the Indian football team head coach role, but his application was rejected due to financial issues. According to a TOI report, the AIFF revealed that the board would not be able to afford his salary. Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez reportedly applied for the Indian football head coach job.(AP)

But according to world-famous football journalist Fabrizio Romano, there has been zero talks between Xavi and AIFF. Romano took to X, and wrote, “Despite recent reports, zero talks took place between Xavi Hernandez and Indian Federation.”

Meanwhile, according to reputed Spanish journalist Ferran Correas, the AIFF ‘intentionally used Xavi’s name to boost the profile of the role’.

Correas has been quoted by Barca Times, in which he said, “People close to Xavi insist that he never applied for the head coach position of the Indian NT. They believe the All India Football Federation intentionally used his name to boost the profile of the role during their search for a new manager.”

What did AIFF say earlier?

Surprisingly, national team director Subrata Paul told TOI earlier, “Yes, Xavi’s name was there. The application was emailed to the AIFF.”

According to TOI, the other candidates who have applied for the job are ex-India coach Stephen Constantine, Liverpool legend Harry Kewell, Kibu Vicuna, Eelco Schattorie, Khalid Jamil, Slovakia’s Stefa Tarkovic and former Blackburn manager Steve Kean.

As head coach for Barcelona, Xavi led them to the 2023 Supercopa de Espana and 2022-23 La Liga title. During his playing career, he won the UEFA Euro in 2008 and 2012, and also the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, he left Barcelona as a player in 2015 for Al Asadd, where also won four trophies before retiring in 2019.

With Barcelona as a player, he won five La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey titles and three Champions League trophies, also consisting of two continental trebles.