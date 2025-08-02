Who is Harriet Sperling? NHS nurse gets engaged to King Charles' nephew

Peter Phillips, nephew of King Charles, has announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling, an NHS nurse and single mother. To mark the occasion, a photograph showed the son of Princess Anne with Sperling as she highlighted her engagement ring, BBC reported. Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at 2025 Wimbledon Championships(AFP)

“Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement," read an official statement that was released on behalf of the couple on Friday, August 1.

It further mentioned that the two families have been informed about the decision and are "delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement."

Also, they have informed about the engagement to the King, Queen as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Peter Phillips is a non-working member of the Royal Family, since his mother earlier rejected the royal titles for him and his sister Zara.

As per the BBC report, rumors surrounding the relationship between Phillips and Sperling had been doing rounds on the internet for more than a year now as the duo have been seen together at several events.

In June, they appeared as guests of the King and Queen, while taking part in the Royal Ascot. Also, they were spotted together at Prince William's charity fundraising polo matches last month.

Who is Harriet Sperling?

Born in 1980, Harriet Sperling has three siblings, named Nicholas, Louisa, and Rebecca, according to Town & Country magazine.

An online bio on Woman Alive states that Sperling serves as a Paediatric Nurse Specialist for the NHS. It mentions that she is "passionate about early brain development in babies and seeing children thrive".

Harriet, who has a daughter, is a single mother and lives in Gloucestershire. She shares her child with her first husband, Antonio St John Sperling, who is a fitness instructor, as per Express UK.

While speaking about the difficulties as a single parent, Sperling last year wrote for Woman Alive that in the earlier years of her journey, the "resources were scarce, and the future was uncertain."

Meanwhile, Peter Phillips was previously married to Autumn Phillips between 2008 and 2021. The former couple share two daughters, Savannah and Isla Phillips.

