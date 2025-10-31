Trump vs Putin nuclear row: POTUS makes big announcements after Putin's ‘Burevestnik’ boast

In a rapid escalation of the nuclear rivalry between the United States and Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Washington will recommence nuclear-weapons testing. This move from Trump seems to be prompted by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent claims of a new “invincible” missile. US President Donald Trump (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands before attending a joint press conference. (File image)(AFP)

Trump's statement, posted on his platform Truth Social, came just hours before a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and drew immediate attention from global arms-control experts.

“Because of other countries’ testing programmes,” Trump wrote, “I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.”

Putin triggered the move

The announcement follows Putin’s unveiling of Russia’s advanced nuclear-powered cruise missile, the “Burevestnik”, which Moscow claims has unlimited range and can evade Western defences. Putin called it “a unique weapon that no other country possesses.”

In response, Trump called the missile test “not appropriate” and reminded Russia that the U.S. already has strategic assets, such as “a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shore,” signalling that Washington sees itself as ready to match or exceed Moscow’s moves.

Putin's missile boasts and Kremlin response

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to Trump’s announcement. He stated that Russia remains bound by the testing moratorium and emphasised that no Russian nuclear explosion tests have taken place.

He characterised Trump’s statement as “allegations” and suggested the U.S. should produce evidence of any resumed Russian testing.

Shift in U.S. nuclear policy

The decision signals a significant shift in U.S. nuclear policy and risks opening a new chapter in the arms race between major powers.

Trump justified the resumption of nuclear weapons tests by pointing to Russia and China’s recent advancements, and said the U.S. must act to maintain parity. The announcement marks the first time the U.S. has signalled a resumption of nuclear testing in more than three decades.

News Press NOW reported that Trump has instructed the Pentagon to start testing nuclear weapons. The Pentagon has yet to specify whether the tests will involve nuclear detonations or nuclear-capable delivery systems.

In Washington, the announcement is seen as part of Trump’s campaign narrative of “peace through strength”.