Trump wears 'Bobblehead Trump' lapel pin; supporters ask 'Where can I get one'

President Donald Trump wore a ‘Bobblehead Trump’ lapel pin alongside an American flag pin during a White House meeting with oil executives on Friday. The accessory quickly went viral on social media, with MAGA supporters asking where they could buy one.

The meeting President Donald Trump met with executives from some of the world’s largest oil companies at the White House on Friday to push for as much as $100 billion in investment to expand Venezuela's oil production.

This comes days after US forces seized the South American country’s leader Nicolas Maduro in an overnight raid on its capital January 3.

"We're going to discuss how these great American companies can help rapidly rebuild Venezuela's dilapidated oil industry and bring millions of barrels of oil production to benefit the United States, the people of Venezuela and the entire world," Trump said. "We're going to be making the decision as to which oil companies are going to go in, that we're going to allow to go in."

The president praised a recent agreement with Venezuela’s interim authorities to supply 50 million barrels of crude oil to the United States, where numerous US refineries are specially equipped to refine it, and said he expects deliveries to continue indefinitely.

"One of the things the United States gets out of this will be even lower energy prices," he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)