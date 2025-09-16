‘Trump will cut you loose’: Tempers flare at FBI chief Kash Patel’s hearing after Charlie Kirk assassination

FBI Director Kash Patel's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday witnessed fiery scenes after Senator Cory Booker accused him of being behind a “generational destruction" of the nation’s premier law enforcement agency. FBI Director Kash Patel (left) and New Jersey Democrat Senator Cory Booker (right) at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.(AFP and AP)

Patel and the New Jersey Democrat leader got into a shouting match as the FBI director said that Booker was an “embarrassment", according to Associated Press.

For minutes, the Republican chairman of the committee, Senator Chuck Grassley, pounded his gavel in a bid to gain control of the two men.

During the argument, Booker also predicted that Patel would not last long in his post.

He told Patel that Trump “will cut you loose" and that this may be the last time he was having a hearing with him as FBI director.

Patel is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is likely to be dominated by questions about the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s killing.

Earlier in the day, US Senator Peter Welch had also targeted Patel, saying that the FBI director was promoting himself rather than cooperating with local law enforcement in the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s killing.

“He blew it, and he was about promoting himself, rather than cooperating with local law enforcement that I think did a really good job,” Welch said, according to CNN.

Charlie Kirk's killing



Kirk, 31, was shot dead on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.

Tyler James Robinson, 22, of Washington, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder and other felony offenses after a massive manhunt. Charges against him are expected to come ahead of his first court hearing Tuesday.

Authorities have not yet provided details about why they think Robinson carried out the attack.