Trump-Xi meeting: Expert decodes secret powerplay in first handshake of China visit

President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have been discussing several global issues in their closely watched Beijing summit. However, one moment that stood out for several experts was the two leaders' ‘powerplay’ handshake.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at a state banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing(REUTERS)

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The two men met Thursday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where Trump was welcomed with a formal state ceremony featuring military honors, waving flags and rows of schoolchildren lining the red carpet.

But body language say the real story may have unfolded in the first few seconds of their interaction.

Experts focus on 10-second handshake

Trump and Xi clasped hands for roughly 10 seconds before the American president reached across with his left hand and gently patted Xi several times - a move experts said could signal either warmth or an attempt to establish dominance.

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{{^usCountry}} “Trump did not deploy his usual ‘yank-shake’ handshake style in this meeting, which he typically uses to assert dominance,” psychologist and former Oxford University don Peter Collett told Newsweek. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Trump did not deploy his usual ‘yank-shake’ handshake style in this meeting, which he typically uses to assert dominance,” psychologist and former Oxford University don Peter Collett told Newsweek. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Collett noted Trump’s trademark greeting style, often involving pulling leaders closer or reinforcing a handshake with a second hand, was notably toned down during the Xi encounter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Collett noted Trump’s trademark greeting style, often involving pulling leaders closer or reinforcing a handshake with a second hand, was notably toned down during the Xi encounter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There appear to be two occasions when he doesn’t do this – either when there’s no need to be overbearing or when he considers the other person to be his equal, or at least doesn’t want to disturb the illusion that that’s how he thinks of them,” Collett added. Xi’s restrained response {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There appear to be two occasions when he doesn’t do this – either when there’s no need to be overbearing or when he considers the other person to be his equal, or at least doesn’t want to disturb the illusion that that’s how he thinks of them,” Collett added. Xi’s restrained response {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Experts also pointed to Xi’s composed demeanor during the greeting, describing the Chinese leader as measured and restrained throughout the exchange. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts also pointed to Xi’s composed demeanor during the greeting, describing the Chinese leader as measured and restrained throughout the exchange. {{/usCountry}}

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“When Trump arrives, he walks over to Xi, who, even though he’s the host, makes hardly any effort to move towards Trump or to express any enthusiasm for the imminent meeting,” Collett said. “This gives the impression that Trump is doing all the work, both literally and figuratively.”

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Trump was reportedly the one who initiated the handshake after stepping from his motorcade onto the red carpet outside the Great Hall.

Body language analysts noted it is traditionally the host leader who initiates such greetings, making Trump’s aggressive approach particularly noticeable.

Trump shows unusually serious demeanor

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Body language expert Lillian Glass also observed what she described as a more serious and focused expression from Trump during the summit.

“Trump leaned in towards Xi, showing warmth and closeness,” Glass told The Mirror.

She added: “This is not something we see expressed in Trump very often. It indicates that this is one of the most serious trips he is having, and he is not taking it lightly.”

‘Trump appears to have found his match’

Collett said the exchange ultimately reflected a carefully balanced power dynamic between the two presidents.

“Trump likes to think of himself as the past master of power-play,” Collett said. “But in Xi he appears to have found his match.”

He also pointed to subtle visual details that reinforced Xi’s confidence during the ceremony, including the Chinese president’s lighter-colored suit and more pronounced arm movements while walking beside Trump.

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According to Collett, Trump’s brief pats on Xi’s hand may have been interpreted as a small assertion of status, while Xi’s decision not to reciprocate reflected his more disciplined diplomatic style.

US-China tensions - Taiwan, exports, and security

The meeting comes amid growing tensions between the world’s two largest economies over trade, Taiwan, export controls and regional security issues. In opening remarks, Xi said the United States and China should be “partners not rivals” and reminded attendees that “the whole world is watching” the summit.

Trump responded by calling the meeting “an honor” and described it as “the biggest summit ever.”

The leaders later entered bilateral talks after reviewing military honors and greeting members of each other’s delegations.

Trump told Xi it was “an honor to be with you” and “to be your friend,” while expressing optimism that relations between Washington and Beijing “is going to be better than ever before.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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